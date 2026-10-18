Finn Allen To Match Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Feat? Ex-Indian Cricketer Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

IND vs NZ: Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar has made a massive prediction ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on October 22, Thursday. With Abhishek Sharma blasting a 30-ball T20I ton against Afghanistan recently, Nayar believes Finn Allen has the potential to match the feat in the forthcoming T20I series.

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen’s ordinary T20I record against Team India

Although Allen is one of the most destructive T20 openers today, the right-hander has an ordinary record against Team India. In 7 T20 innings against the Men in Blue, the 27-year-old has managed only 141 runs at 20.14 but strikes at 160.22 alongside a half-century. Nayar believes the Auckland-born cricketer looks unstoppable once he gets going and can blast quick-fire hundreds in home conditions. He said the below while speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Not Out’:

“In their conditions, Finn Allen is a very lethal and dangerous player because the boundaries are small. The ground dimensions, pitches and bounce in New Zealand suit his game. He is the kind of player who, if he gets going, makes it very difficult for the opposition to stop the runs because he hits sixes, not boundaries. And when the ground dimensions are small, that kind of player can often score those quick hundreds, which he has done in the past. So, I have a feeling that it is possible. I am not saying it will happen, but it is possible”

In 62 T20Is, Allen has aggregated 1663 runs at 28.67 while keeping a strike rate of 170.73 alongside three hundreds and a best of 137.

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Nayar has worked with Finn Allen

Meanwhile, Nayar, who is currently the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had an opportunity to work with Allen in IPL 2026. After a fantastic T20 World Cup edition, the Kiwi batter found a taker in the Knight Riders and he responded with 349 runs in 11 games, averaging 34.90 with a best of 100* that came agains the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India will play five ODIs and two Tests too following the five-game T20I rubber. It will be their first tour of New Zealand in six years.