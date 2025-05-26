First Indian To Win The Formula 2 Sprint Race: DK Shivkumar Lauds Kush Maini As Karnataka’s Pride

In a defining moment for Indian motorsport, Kush Maini clinched a commanding victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

In a defining moment for Indian motorsport, Kush Maini clinched a commanding victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. The 24-year-old racer, driving for DAMS Lucas Oil, led the 30-lap contest from pole to flag, becoming the first Indian ever to win at the prestigious Monte Carlo circuit.

Maini crossed the chequered flag with a time of 44:57.639, securing a comfortable lead of 3.7 seconds over Gabriele Mini of Prema Racing. Luke Browning from Hitech TGR came in third, trailing by over seven seconds. With this triumph, Maini not only delivered a flawless performance on one of the most technically demanding tracks in the world but also etched his name in the annals of Indian racing history.

Historic moment for Indian motorsport! Heartiest congratulations to @kmainiofficial, Namma Karnataka's pride, on becoming the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix. From your beginnings in Bengaluru to the podium of Monte Carlo, your journey is… pic.twitter.com/iDnzrRkEUN — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 26, 2025

A Landmark for Indian Motorsport

The win marked a rare and proud moment for the sport in India. The Indian national anthem echoed around the storied streets of Monaco as Maini stood atop the podium, a scene that drew applause from enthusiasts and officials alike. Business magnate and racing supporter Gautam Singhania was also present at the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Maini’s recent appointment as a reserve driver for Alpine’s Formula 1 team further underlines his rapid ascent in global motorsport. While this victory cements his potential, he remains focused on the long road ahead. Only Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok have previously represented India in Formula 1, and Maini now finds himself within reach of that elite list.

Among the many who lauded his performance was Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who posted on social media:

“Historic moment for Indian motorsport! Heartiest congratulations to @kmainiofficial, Namma Karnataka’s pride, on becoming the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix… Your journey is a testament to what our youth can achieve with passion and perseverance.”

From the streets of Bengaluru to the glittering corners of Monte Carlo, Kush Maini’s journey is now an inspiration for a new generation of Indian racers—and a clear signal that Indian motorsport is on the rise.

