Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • First Indian To Win The Formula 2 Sprint Race: DK Shivkumar Lauds Kush Maini As Karnataka’s Pride

First Indian To Win The Formula 2 Sprint Race: DK Shivkumar Lauds Kush Maini As Karnataka’s Pride

In a defining moment for Indian motorsport, Kush Maini clinched a commanding victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

First Indian To Win The Formula 2 Sprint Race: DK Shivkumar Lauds Kush Maini As Karnataka’s Pride


In a defining moment for Indian motorsport, Kush Maini clinched a commanding victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. The 24-year-old racer, driving for DAMS Lucas Oil, led the 30-lap contest from pole to flag, becoming the first Indian ever to win at the prestigious Monte Carlo circuit.

Maini crossed the chequered flag with a time of 44:57.639, securing a comfortable lead of 3.7 seconds over Gabriele Mini of Prema Racing. Luke Browning from Hitech TGR came in third, trailing by over seven seconds. With this triumph, Maini not only delivered a flawless performance on one of the most technically demanding tracks in the world but also etched his name in the annals of Indian racing history.

A Landmark for Indian Motorsport

The win marked a rare and proud moment for the sport in India. The Indian national anthem echoed around the storied streets of Monaco as Maini stood atop the podium, a scene that drew applause from enthusiasts and officials alike. Business magnate and racing supporter Gautam Singhania was also present at the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Maini’s recent appointment as a reserve driver for Alpine’s Formula 1 team further underlines his rapid ascent in global motorsport. While this victory cements his potential, he remains focused on the long road ahead. Only Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok have previously represented India in Formula 1, and Maini now finds himself within reach of that elite list.

Among the many who lauded his performance was Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who posted on social media:

“Historic moment for Indian motorsport! Heartiest congratulations to @kmainiofficial, Namma Karnataka’s pride, on becoming the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix… Your journey is a testament to what our youth can achieve with passion and perseverance.”

From the streets of Bengaluru to the glittering corners of Monte Carlo, Kush Maini’s journey is now an inspiration for a new generation of Indian racers—and a clear signal that Indian motorsport is on the rise.

Must Read: Why Was My Life Ruined? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Out In Tears

Filed under

Formula 2

Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!
newsx

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans
newsx

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness
newsx

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons
Spotlight On The Legend:

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...
newsx

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Begin US Visit From May 27- Details Inside!

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...

Entertainment

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik, Cast Raghav Juyal Instead

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik,

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season