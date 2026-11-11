‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Suryakumar Yadav On Being Dropped From Team India: Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the difficult period he experienced after being dropped from India’s T20I setup following the 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. The former India captain admitted that being away from the national team was challenging, but said the birth of his daughter and an important conversation with his wife, Devisha Shetty, helped him rediscover his motivation and passion for cricket.

Suryakumar, who led India to the T20 World Cup title against New Zealand on March 8, 2026, revealed that the initial months after the tournament were particularly demanding. However, becoming a father during the IPL season in May brought a major change in his personal life and gave him a different perspective during that phase.

Speaking at the T20 Mumbai League Celebration of Champions event, the Mumbai batter acknowledged that things had been “very difficult” after the World Cup. He also stressed the importance of accepting difficult situations honestly rather than avoiding them.

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How Daughter’s Birth Helped Him

The Indian batter explained that the arrival of his baby girl in May shifted much of his attention towards his family. While his absence from the national team remained difficult to process, the experience of becoming a father made the following months special for him.

Suryakumar said the first two months were particularly challenging. He then decided to revisit his early days in cricket and remember the ambitions he had as a young player coming through Mumbai’s age-group system.

Rather than allowing his international setback to dominate his thoughts, he began focusing on the journey that had taken him from junior cricket to representing Mumbai at the first-class level.

Wife Devisha Shetty’s Advice Helped Surya Rediscover His Passion

Suryakumar also spoke about discussing his situation with wife Devisha Shetty. Their conversation helped him understand that he needed to reconnect with the enthusiasm he had as a 15-year-old aspiring cricketer who dreamed of representing Mumbai.

Her advice was to bring back the “love and passion for the game” that had driven him during his younger days.

The 36-year-old has since returned to the training habits and mindset that helped him develop as a cricketer. He said he is once again concentrating on his preparation, enjoying the sport and making an impact for his team and family.

His immediate ambition is now centred on Mumbai cricket, with the batter keen to contribute to the team’s success and help them win the championship.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar’s last appearance for India came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026. India won the contest by 96 runs to secure the title.

He will now return to domestic cricket as Mumbai’s captain in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will give him an opportunity to lead the side, spend time with younger players and make valuable contributions with the bat.

For Suryakumar, the focus is clear: return to his roots, perform for Mumbai and help the team achieve silverware. As he put it, his immediate ambition is to “win the championship for Mumbai.”