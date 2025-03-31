Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has revealed concerns about MS Dhoni’s fitness, particularly his knee issues, which have impacted his batting position in the lineup.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has revealed concerns about MS Dhoni’s fitness, particularly his knee issues, which have impacted his batting position in the lineup. While Dhoni can still strike the ball with precision, his body no longer allows him to bat higher up the order as he once did.

The veteran cricketer, who underwent knee surgery in 2023, has had to manage his game carefully. This has led to questions about his batting position, especially in high-pressure situations.

Dhoni’s Fitness Challenges

The match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw CSK struggling to keep up in the chase when Dhoni walked in. Despite his power-hitting, RCB secured a comfortable victory. After the game, Fleming shed light on the reason behind Dhoni’s lower-order batting role.

“Yeah, it’s a time thing. MS judges it. His body is; his knees aren’t what they used to be. And he’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat 10 overs running full stick,” Fleming stated during the post-match press conference.

“So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up,” he added.

Tactical Questions and Criticism

Dhoni’s batting position has sparked discussions among cricket experts. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson expressed his surprise at Dhoni consistently coming lower down the order. However, Fleming’s comments provide clarity on the strategy behind CSK’s decision-making.

Chennai suffered a 50-run defeat to Bengaluru while chasing a daunting 197-run target. Many, including Watson, believed that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad should have opened the innings. Dhoni, who was sent in at number nine—after even Ravichandran Ashwin—played an explosive unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 16 balls. Unfortunately, his late surge wasn’t enough to turn the game around.

Dhoni’s Role Going Forward

Against Rajasthan, Dhoni was promoted slightly, coming in at number seven after Gaikwad’s dismissal. He put together a 35-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, but once again, it wasn’t sufficient to change the outcome.

