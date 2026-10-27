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Home > Sports News > Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks

Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks

Chasing big totals in T20 cricket requires aggressive batting, effective partnerships and consistent scoring throughout the innings. Several teams have produced remarkable run chases of 190 or more, finishing their targets with plenty of deliveries to spare. India's successful pursuit of New Zealand's 199-run total in Wellington in 2026 features among the fastest chases in the supplied list, with the Men in Blue reaching their target with 40 balls remaining. Here is a look at five teams that completed successful chases of at least 190 with the most balls left.

Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India's Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India's Chase vs New Zealand Ranks

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 21:09 IST

Chasing big totals in T20 cricket requires aggressive batting, effective partnerships and consistent scoring throughout the innings. Several teams have produced remarkable run chases of 190 or more, finishing their targets with plenty of deliveries to spare. India’s successful pursuit of New Zealand’s 199-run total in Wellington in 2026 features among the fastest chases in the supplied list, with the Men in Blue reaching their target with 40 balls remaining. Here is a look at five teams that completed successful chases of at least 190 with the most balls left.

1. Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024 – 42 Balls Remaining

Estonia occupy the top spot in the supplied list after chasing a target of 192 against Cyprus in Episkopi in 2024. They completed the run chase with 42 balls remaining, making it the most delivery-efficient performance among the five teams featured. The achievement highlights how quickly a side can reach a substantial target when its batters maintain a high scoring rate throughout the innings.

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2. India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 40 Balls Remaining

India feature second in the list after chasing down New Zealand’s target of 199 in Wellington in 2026. The Indian team reached the required total with 40 balls to spare, producing a commanding batting performance in the process. The result places India’s chase just two deliveries behind Estonia’s effort against Cyprus in terms of balls remaining and underlines the scale of the scoring achievement against New Zealand.

3. Netherlands vs Ireland, Sylhet, T20 World Cup 2014 – 37 Balls Remaining

The Netherlands recorded a memorable chase against Ireland during the 2014 T20 World Cup in Sylhet, successfully reaching a target of 190 with 37 balls remaining. Their aggressive approach made the match one of the notable high-scoring run chases in the tournament’s history. The Netherlands’ performance also demonstrated how quickly a team can turn a demanding target into a comfortable victory through sustained attacking cricket.

4. Serbia vs Slovenia, Belgrade, 2025 – 35 Balls Remaining

Serbia claimed the fourth position in the supplied list after chasing a target of 200 against Slovenia in Belgrade in 2025. They completed the pursuit with 35 deliveries remaining, successfully overcoming a total that required a strong batting effort. The result places Serbia among the teams that have chased down targets of 190 or more with significant time to spare in men’s T20 cricket.

5. Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025 – 34 Balls Remaining

Bulgaria round off the list after chasing a target of 244 against Gibraltar in Sofia in 2025, according to the supplied figures. They reached the target with 34 balls remaining, completing an exceptionally high-scoring run chase. The target of 244 stands out among the five entries, illustrating the extraordinary scoring required to overhaul a total of that magnitude while still finishing with more than five overs unused.

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Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
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Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks

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Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks
Five Teams to Successfully Chase of 190 With Most Balls Remaining, Check Where India’s Chase vs New Zealand Ranks

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