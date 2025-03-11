Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Flashback: Indian Cricket Team Players Seen Playing Holi While Jamming On Rang Barse

With Holi around the corner, Indian cricket fans have an even bigger reason to celebrate as Team India emerges victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With Holi around the corner, Indian cricket fans have an even bigger reason to celebrate as Team India emerges victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Under the dynamic leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India secured a thrilling four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final match on March 9.

The victory holds immense significance as New Zealand, known for its formidable performance in ICC tournaments, posed a tough challenge. However, the Indian squad displayed resilience and skill, securing their place as champions.

Old Video of Holi Celebrations Resurfaces

Even as the nation basks in the joy of this cricketing triumph, a throwback video of Indian players celebrating Holi inside a team bus has gone viral on social media. The clip features Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and other teammates joyfully playing with colours during a past Holi celebration in Ahmedabad.

 

The video, originally from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, shows the players reveling in the festive spirit ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. The resurfaced clip has only added to the excitement, with fans reliving both the joy of victory and the vibrancy of Holi in a double celebration.

Also Read: Holi Colors BANNED, Jaipur School Orders To Bard Students Form Exams If Violates Law

 

