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Home > Sports News > Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal prediction for the Carabao Cup 2026-27 fourth round previews team news, injury updates, predicted score, and live streaming details. Discover where to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal live in India, UK, and USA on October 27.

Fleetwood Town will face Arsenal in the English Carabao Cup.
Fleetwood Town will face Arsenal in the English Carabao Cup.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 00:08 IST

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Arsenal will look to secure their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals when they travel to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town in the fourth round on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Premier League giants enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, but Fleetwood will be eager to produce a memorable upset in front of their home supporters. 

The League Two side came through 1-0 against Sheffield United in the last round while Arsenal eased to a 4-2 win away to Ipswich Town. With Mikel Arteta likely to ring the changes due to a busy schedule, the hosts will be eager to capitalise on any lack of familiarity among the visitors’ younger players.

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Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: Match Details

  • Match: Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal
  • Competition: Carabao Cup 2026-27, Fourth Round
  • Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026
  • Kick-off: 8:00 PM BST (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST on October 28)
  • Venue: Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England
  • Live Streaming (UK): Sky Go and NOW, subject to subscription
  • Live TV (UK): Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. 

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: Team News

Fleetwood manager Matt Lawlor will have to do without suspended Lewis McCann, while Kane Thompson-Sommers will not be able to take part due to being out after surgery. Ched Evans has scored three goals in three Carabao Cup starts this term and will probably be leading the line for the hosts. Rhys Bennett will be available for Fleetwood after suspension.

As for Arsenal, they are expected to make several changes. Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are among the players ruled out, while Riccardo Calafiori and Christos Tzolis have fitness concerns. Youngster Max Dowman could receive an opportunity as Arteta manages his squad ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round fixture live on FanCode, who have acquired digital broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. The game kicks off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 28 October.

In the UK, the game will be available for viewing on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event. Live streams will be available for viewing online via the Sky Go and NOW platforms. In the US, check out Paramount+ for live game coverage.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal: Prediction

Even if Arteta decides to make wholesale changes to his first team, Arsenal will still have the advantage of their superior experience and technical quality in the world’s top tier. The visitors have enough firepower to dominate the ball and make attacking inroads into their fourth-tier opponents.

Don’t ignore the disciplined cup performances of Fleetwood, mainly their three in a row on the run to the fourth round. But if Arsenal bring the correct attitude to it, their quality should decide.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Fleetwood Town 0-3 Arsenal

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Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
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Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

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