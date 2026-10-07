Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: From Badminton Racquet to Goalkeeper Gloves, Here’s Whole Range of Sports Products to Buy | Check Full Steps and More

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Flipkart is set to host its Big Billion Days Sale 2026 with discounts across multiple categories, including sports products. From footballs and volleyballs to cricket bats, skates, cycles, training equipment and sports accessories, shoppers can find a wide range of products at discounted prices. Here are some of the sports products available, along with their prices, discounts, ratings and details, as well as the steps to buy products during the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Sports Products – Row 1

NIVIA Storm with Pump Football – Size 5: Priced at ₹429, down from ₹999, with a 57% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 3,86,297 ratings and comes as a standard pack of one in white and black, with a pump included. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers.

Priced at ₹429, down from ₹999, with a 57% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 3,86,297 ratings and comes as a standard pack of one in white and black, with a pump included. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers. TEXUM TAP-5S Bicycle, Motorcycle, Car, Basketball Pump: Available for ₹798 against the original price of ₹6,999, offering an 88% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 485 ratings and features a multicolour foot pump with a pressure gauge. The product is Flipkart Assured.

Available for ₹798 against the original price of ₹6,999, offering an 88% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 485 ratings and features a multicolour foot pump with a pressure gauge. The product is Flipkart Assured. NIVIA Spikester (Encounter) Volleyball – Size 4: Available for ₹697, compared to ₹920, representing a 24% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 31,391 ratings and comes in blue and yellow. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers.

Available for ₹697, compared to ₹920, representing a 24% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 31,391 ratings and comes in blue and yellow. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers. SK Strong Slingshot Heart Catapult: Priced at ₹141 against ₹1,199, with an 88% discount. It has a 3.9-star rating from 1,139 ratings and comes in red. The product is Flipkart Assured and listed at a Big Billion Days special price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Sports Products – Row 2

NIVIA Storm with Pump Football – Size 5: The duplicate listing is also available for ₹429, down from ₹999, with a 57% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 3,86,297 ratings and includes a pump. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers.

The duplicate listing is also available for ₹429, down from ₹999, with a 57% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 3,86,297 ratings and includes a pump. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers. BARLOCK 8MM Heavy Gauge S.S Spring Snap Hook: Priced at ₹133, compared to ₹599, offering a 77% discount. The pack contains four silver stainless steel snap hooks and is Flipkart Assured with bank offers.

Priced at ₹133, compared to ₹599, offering a 77% discount. The pack contains four silver stainless steel snap hooks and is Flipkart Assured with bank offers. HF THE ORIGINAL Slog Full Size Hard Plastic Cricket Bat: Available for ₹225 against the original price of ₹2,149, representing an 89% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 40,945 ratings and weighs 850 grams. The product is Flipkart Assured.

Available for ₹225 against the original price of ₹2,149, representing an 89% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 40,945 ratings and weighs 850 grams. The product is Flipkart Assured. Jaspo Brilliant Pro Senior Combo: Priced at ₹399, down from ₹799, with a 47% discount. The combo includes skates, a helmet and knee/elbow guards. It has a 4.3-star rating from 7,180 ratings and is Flipkart Assured with bank offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Sports Products – Row 3

SPEEDYZONE High Premium Quality Inline Blue Color Skates: Available for ₹938 against ₹3,899, offering a 76% discount. The adjustable blue skates have a 3.8-star rating from 2,168 ratings and are suitable for training and recreational use. The product is Flipkart Assured.

Available for ₹938 against ₹3,899, offering a 76% discount. The adjustable blue skates have a 3.8-star rating from 2,168 ratings and are suitable for training and recreational use. The product is Flipkart Assured. SAFURE Animal Hoof Cutter: Priced at ₹207, compared to ₹449, with a 53% discount. The stainless steel hoof-cutting pliers are Flipkart Assured and listed at a Big Billion Days price.

Priced at ₹207, compared to ₹449, with a 53% discount. The stainless steel hoof-cutting pliers are Flipkart Assured and listed at a Big Billion Days price. XAIPRO Premium Cycle Front, Rear & Dual Valve Light Set: Available for ₹358, down from ₹999, offering a 64% discount. It has a 3.8-star rating from 4,154 ratings and comes in black and blue. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers.

Available for ₹358, down from ₹999, offering a 64% discount. It has a 3.8-star rating from 4,154 ratings and comes in black and blue. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers. MRF CX GENIUS STICKER Bat Sticker: Priced at ₹127 against ₹399, representing a 68% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 764 ratings and is a multicolour cricket bat sticker. The product is Flipkart Assured with bank offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Sports Products – Row 4

GSI The YoYo Mart Super Speed Agility Ladder for Training: Available for ₹165 against ₹999, with an 83% discount. It has a 4.3-star rating from 1,507 ratings and comes with a carrying bag. The yellow agility ladder is Flipkart Assured and listed with an “Only Few Left” alert.

Available for ₹165 against ₹999, with an 83% discount. It has a 4.3-star rating from 1,507 ratings and comes with a carrying bag. The yellow agility ladder is Flipkart Assured and listed with an “Only Few Left” alert. MOODY SPARK Name Jap Counter Digital Tally Counter: Priced at ₹45, down from ₹399, offering an 88% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 168 ratings and comes as a brown pack of one. The product is Flipkart Assured and listed as a “Hot Deal”.

Priced at ₹45, down from ₹399, offering an 88% discount. It has a 4.1-star rating from 168 ratings and comes as a brown pack of one. The product is Flipkart Assured and listed as a “Hot Deal”. LEADER Beast 24T IBC Premium Cycle for Kids: Available for ₹7,053 compared to ₹17,999, representing a 60% discount. It has a 3.8-star rating from 7,346 ratings and features seven gears with a black rigid mountain-cycle design. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers.

Available for ₹7,053 compared to ₹17,999, representing a 60% discount. It has a 3.8-star rating from 7,346 ratings and features seven gears with a black rigid mountain-cycle design. The product is Flipkart Assured and eligible for bank offers. VSC Cricket Tennis Hanging Practice Ball: Priced at ₹108 against ₹866, offering an 87% discount. It has a 3.9-star rating from 1,205 ratings and comes as a multicolour pack of two for indoor practice. The product is Flipkart Assured and available at a Big Billion Days price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: When Does the Sale Start?

The main Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2026. Eligible Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and select co-branded credit card members can get Early Access from October 8, 2026, allowing them to shop selected deals before the sale opens to the general public.

How to Create a Flipkart Account?

Download or Visit: Open the Flipkart mobile application on Android or iOS, or visit the official Flipkart website.

Open the Flipkart mobile application on Android or iOS, or visit the official Flipkart website. Navigate to Account: Select the “Account” or “Login” option, generally available through the bottom menu or at the top right of the screen.

Select the “Account” or “Login” option, generally available through the bottom menu or at the top right of the screen. Enter Mobile Number: Select the sign-up or login option and enter your primary mobile number.

Select the sign-up or login option and enter your primary mobile number. Verify via OTP: Flipkart will send a One-Time Password (OTP) to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify the account.

Flipkart will send a One-Time Password (OTP) to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify the account. Complete Profile: Add your name, email address and delivery address to make the checkout process smoother.

How to Buy Products During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026?

Get Early Access: Eligible Flipkart Plus or Flipkart Black members and customers with participating co-branded credit cards can log in early on October 8 to access selected deals before the general sale.

Eligible Flipkart Plus or Flipkart Black members and customers with participating co-branded credit cards can log in early on October 8 to access selected deals before the general sale. Search and Wishlist Early: Browse the sports category and other sections before the sale and add preferred products to your Wishlist so they can be accessed quickly when the sale begins.

Browse the sports category and other sections before the sale and add preferred products to your Wishlist so they can be accessed quickly when the sale begins. Check Big Billion Days Price Tags: Look for promotional labels and discounted prices on product pages to identify products available under the sale.

Look for promotional labels and discounted prices on product pages to identify products available under the sale. Stack Bank Offers: At checkout, check applicable credit or debit card offers and No-Cost EMI options to see whether the final purchase price can be reduced further.

At checkout, check applicable credit or debit card offers and No-Cost EMI options to see whether the final purchase price can be reduced further. Complete Checkout Quickly: Popular products and limited-stock deals can sell out quickly. Keep the preferred payment method ready and ensure the delivery address is correct before completing the order.

What Sports Products Can You Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026?

The sports range featured in the sale includes footballs, volleyballs, cricket bats, skating equipment, bicycles, pumps, cycle accessories, agility training equipment and indoor practice products. Several listings also carry Flipkart Assured status and additional bank offers, while discounts vary depending on the product.

Disclaimer: This is for information purpose only. However, prices, quality, quantity and variants may vary according to range and availability of products. News X does not take responsibility of the same.