Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's future at the club has grown uncertain with the Los Blancos embracing a sluggish run in the La Liga. Amid speculations, reports in Spain have suggested that club chief Florentino Perez has identified German manager Joachim Low to replace Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

German manager Joachim Low has been identified by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez as the perfect successor for Zinedine Zidane. The French veteran’s future with the Madrid outfit is under the scanner after a dismal run in the La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Real’s title defence remains in tatters with league leaders Barcelona dominating the La Liga table with 58 points from 22 games. Real meanwhile sit 19 points behind their fierce rivals. As the season progresses the rumours of Zidane getting sacked by the end of the campaign has headlined majority of Spanish newspapers.

Real have listed out a host of big names for the top job with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also in the fray. Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri are also reportedly in contention to take over the reins from Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane is the first ever manager to have won the Champions League twice in succession but has not been able to steer his side like the last term this time around which is not ‘acceptable’ at a club like Real Madrid.

Perez wants the club to get back in the groove as soon as possible and is ready to do it by sacrificing Zidane if that’s the cost. He has listed down the names he wants to choose from but according to the Mundo Deportivo, Low’s “methodology, personality and attitude” has left the Los Blancos chief impressed and he has set his heart on landing the German.

A world-cup winner with Germany, Low is currently focusing on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia and is set to step down as the national manager after the event. A secondary German side without the likes of regular starters like Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos won the FIFA Confederations Cup under Low.

Perez will be backing him to revamp Real Madrid, a team which is witnessing a decline in its attacking prowess with age getting better of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo but it will depend on Low who has been coaching Germany since 2006 and might want a break from football.