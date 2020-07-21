On breaking Shoaib Akhtar's record, Gaurav Taneja expressed that he feels on top of the world and couldn't even believe it. He added that he gets motivation from within.

He would have never even dreamed of that one day he would break the record of Shoaib Akhtar. We are not talking of any cricketer but about a YouTuber, who set a world record by scoring a one million subscribers in a day & one lakh subscribers in just 40 minutes while Shoaib Akhtar took 28 days to do the same. In the category of celebrities, we are talking about Gaurav Taneja who is a well known bodybuilder. Here is a talk with him and tips for his country`s bodybuilders and sportspersons.

Q -B Tech from IIT, then Pilot, then Vlogar and thereafter a bodybuilder – how did you feel when you broke Shoaib Akhtar`s record ?

A- Top of the World …. I was in a dilemma at that time. Could not believe it. Before I started any work, the feeling came from inside that I will get success in it. I usually get motivation from within me. For this, I do not watch any motivational video. To achieve a dream with all dedication and determination is the only key behind my success.

Q- Let us talk about your game. You are the National Pro Athlete of the Indian Bodybuilding Federation. Few years ago you also won a title of Delhi Bodybuilding Federation. Few Years ago you also won a title of Delhi Bodybuilding, but now how do you find time out of your busy schedules ?

A – Now I do bodybuilding for fitness purpose only. Motivate the youth towards this game but has stopped competing on the stage. Anyway, there is a strict routine of four to five weeks before any competition. Now, I am associated with more people, which has also increased my responsibilities.

Q- These days Gyms across the country are closed. In such a situation how challenging has it become for weightlifters, powerlifters, bodybuilders and a common man to stay fit?

A – After ten days of lockdown in March, Mr. India Championship was held in which even players from remote areas across the country took part. There were many players among them, who spent three to three and a half lakh rupees on their body to prepare for that championship. This also included the cost of Gym fees, training and diet. Some of them took loans as the championship prize money is the main attraction for players. From this, a common man suffered a lot in this lockdown. The games related to this were badly affected.

Q – You mentioned in one of your vlogs that you kept a heater in the hostel room during your studies at IIT Kharagpur in which you used to heat eggs. Wasn`t this a buffet diet of a hostel not enough for a player ?

A- There is a difference between the fit body of a common man and the body of a bodybuilder. You spend higher quality oil to Ferrari than Maruti. This is the state of the body and also its requirement.

Q – What tips will you give regarding the diet of a common man ?

A – Eat home-made food. Do not cook the vegetables too much. That eliminates neutrons. Those who are vegetarian can take cheese, food supplements and protein scoop but exercise is very important, only then you can digest them.

Q- There are many federations of bodybuilding in the country. All call themselves authentic. Which one should a young player trust ?

A-This is the problem that a youth has been facing more. That`s why many Mr. India and many Mr. Delhi are being formed today. There is always confusion about which one is real and which one is fake. The prize money helps a lot to differentiate between a genuine and a fake one. For example, where there is a prize money of three lakh rupees, usually is genuine. Whereas, in many such competitions there is only a prize money of 30 thousand rupees. Another problem is with the players because they think there will make it easier for them to tag Mr. India title in front of their name.

Q-With food supplements, there is also adulteration in the market ?

A – If someone buys Ferrari bought with his\her lifetime earnings turns a bad one, it can be bought again but if the body gets damaged then it cannot be replaced. Therefore, good non-brand products should be taken from the right place.

Q- Does the sport of bodybuilding often lead to allegations of doping ?

A-If some people do wrong then not everyone is wrong. Everyone can not become dancer or singer. Similarly, not everyone can become a bodybuilder. If you are not good at cricket, then may be you are good in cycling. One whose body is made for bodybuilding, he can get results in two months after working hard but a common man accuses that person of doping, which is not right.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App