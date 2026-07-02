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Home > Sports News > Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match

Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match

Folarin Balogun matches Zinedine Zidane's unwanted record! Read how the USMNT star scored and got a red card in the same World Cup knockout match.

Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA's 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match. Photo X
Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA's 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 08:15 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: The fine line between soccer heroism and heartbreak has rarely been as starkly illuminated as it was at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. United States men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun experienced the ultimate emotional roller coaster during the co-hosts’ gritty 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. In doing so, the 24-year-old striker inadvertently punched his ticket into an infamous section of football trivia, matching an unwanted record held by French icon Zinedine Zidane.  

The Strike and The Sudden Shame For Folarin Balogun

The night initially looked poised to be a celebration of Balogun’s tournament brilliance. Having already had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside call earlier in the half, the Monaco frontman remained relentless. In the 45th minute, he capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area, firing a precise low strike down the middle to hand Mauricio Pochettino’s side a deserved 1-0 advantage just before the break.  However, the euphoria completely evaporated in the 64th minute. While tracking back to challenge Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović, Balogun arrived late, mistiming his lunge and heavily catching his opponent’s foot, causing the ankle to roll. Following a comprehensive pitchside VAR review, the referee upgraded the initial booking to a straight red card, instantly reducing the Americans to ten men.  With that dismissal, Balogun officially became the first player to both score a goal and receive a red card in a single FIFA World Cup knockout match since Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup Final against Italy.  

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A Bittersweet Historical Landmark For Team USA

Despite the sheer panic that naturally follows a red card, the U.S. defensive unit demonstrated immense resilience. Pochettino’s side drop-folded into a disciplined, compact block, absorbing waves of physical Bosnian possession while picking their moments to punch back on the counter. The tactical patience yielded results in the 81st minute when midfield engine Malik Tillman smashed home a majestic, bending free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box to secure the definitive 2-0 victory.  The triumph guarantees that the USA books a historic trip to Seattle for a Round of 16 heavyweight clash against Belgium. However, the cost of progression remains devastatingly steep. Because of the automatic suspension tied to a straight red card, the USMNT will be forced to take the field without their focal point and leading tournament scorer. Pochettino now faces a massive tactical puzzle to solve, knowing that while Balogun’s goals saved the dream, his Zidane-esque exit leaves a giant void at the top.  

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Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Folarin Balogun red card vs BosniaFolarin Balogun Zinedine Zidane recordMalik Tillman free kick goal USAMauricio Pochettino striker selection crisisUSA vs Belgium soccer preview 2026USA vs Bosnia World Cup 2026USMNT player suspended Round of 16watch USMNT match highlights ZEE5World Cup 2006 Zidane headbuttWorld Cup knockout red card stats

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Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match

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Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match
Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match
Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match
Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match

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