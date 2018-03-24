Brazil produced a sensational display against Russia in Neymar's absence beating the FIFA World Cup hosts by 3-0 at Luzhniki stadium while Lionel Messi-less Argentina registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Italy. Now, Italy will face England and Spain will test Argentina on March 28, Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2018 hosts Russia were given a reality check by Neymar-less Brazil on Friday as the visitors crushed the hosts 3-0 in a friendly match played at Luzhniki Stadium. Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was at his best during the large part of the game but his defenders were no match to the fluid game of Tite’s men. Leading his side’s mantle, Philippe Coutinho stepped up in Neymar’s absence and capped his all-round performance with a brilliantly taken penalty.

After keeping the Brazilian attack at bay in the second half, the Russian side was completely dismantled in the second of the game. After Miranda opened the floodgates, Coutinho doubled his side’s lead with a spot kick. Later in the 66th minute, Willian made a marauding run on the right and gave cheeky chip pass to Paulinho, who duly buried it into the net. Russia will now face another difficult opponent in France on Tuesday while Brazil will travel to play Germany the subsequent day.

In another match, Argentina was absolutely prolific in the absence of talisman Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero as they emerged 2-0 victorious against Italy. Long-range strikes from Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini were enough to secure a comfortable win. The lone star in Italy’s disappointing outing was veteran Gianluigi Buffon, who gave one his finest international performances in recent time at Etihad Stadium.

Starting the game without the Barcelona hitman, a rampant Argentina showed no signs of weakness and kept testing Buffon’s resolve from the first minute. After soaking in the barrage of Argentine attack, Italian defence gave in to a thunderous strike from Banega in the 75th minute. Just after 10 minutes, Lanzini sealed the match with a superb goal past the Juventus legend. Now, Italy will face England and Spain will test Argentina on March 28, Tuesday.

