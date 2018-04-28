FC Barcelona's superstar and Spanish icon Andres Iniesta has decided that he will leave Cam Nou at season end. Iniesta made his debut for FC Barcelona in 2002 when he was only 18. Iniesta represented the Catalonia club for 22 years and accomplished almost everything as a player. The Spanish international made his feelings official on Friday when revealed that will no longer play for Barcelona. Iniesta has been part of the UEFA Team of the Year on six occasions since 2009.

The veteran midfielder also added that he will never face the La Liga leaders ever again. Iniesta is likely to confirm his move to Chinese Super League in the coming days. With the news of Iniesta leaving the club that he joined in his boyhood, wishes from all across the football fraternity poured in for one of the greatest footballer FC Barcelona produced in modern football. After impressing everyone with his very first touches in La Masia, Iniesta made his debut for FC Barcelona in 2002 when he was only 18.

Iniesta has been part of the UEFA Team of the Year on six occasions since 2009. Amid the domination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominating in individual honours, Iniesta was awarded with UEFA Best Player in Europe Award back in 2012. With everything said and done, let's take a look at some of the tributes Iniesta received from the football fraternity.

Lionel Messi

“Andres and I are similar in that we both use our bodies a lot, to avoid opponents. But he has something that always amazes me. There’s always a moment when you think you’re going to catch him, when you think you’re going to get the ball off him, but you can’t. He’s not especially quick, but he has that ability to always get away from you, which comes from his technique.”

Ronaldinho

“When I see him play these days, he reminds me of Xavi. He was always a top-quality player. He started very young with us, and it’s crazy to see how he has gone on to make so much history.”

Xavi

“Iniesta is easily Spain’s most complete player. He has everything. Playing alongside him is very easy.”

Vicente Del Bosque

“He is the complete footballer. He can attack and defend, he creates and scores.”

Pep Guardiola

“Iniesta doesn’t dye his hair, he doesn’t wear earrings and he hasn’t got any tattoos. Maybe that makes him unattractive to the media, but he is the best.”

Sergio Ramos

“Iniesta is the boyfriend that every mother wants her daughter to have. The figures over his career tell you all you need to know. He is a magical player. There are few players in the world that can compare to him.”

