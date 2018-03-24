The Egyptian defenders stayed resolute for the large part of the match but then Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself and showed why he is a 5-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 33-year-old attacker equalised the score in the 92nd minute and secured an unlikely winner two minutes later. Ronaldo took his goal tally to 23 goals for both club and country in 2018 alone.

Egypt entered the international friendly against Portugal riding high on confidence with rampant Mohamed Salah to spearhead them but their party was spoiled by Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck a crucial injury-time brace in the friendly match played at Stadion Letzigrund on Friday. With the two sensational goals, Ronaldo moved up to the third spot in the all-time international scorers’ list with 81 goals. The Real Madrid man now sits behind Ali Daei (109) of Iran and Ferenc Puskas (84) of Hungary.

A spirited Egypt started the game strongly and kept the Portuguese defenders on their toes in the early stages. Nothing separated the two sides in the first half as they both had their fair share of possession and attacking opportunities. Mohamed Salah, the man in red-hot form for Liverpool, broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a superbly taken shot from outside the box.

Also Read: Football: Brazil sours Russia’s World Cup preparations; Argentina cruise past Italy

The Egyptian defenders stayed resolute for the large part of the match but then Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself and showed why he is a 5-time Ballon d’Or winner. The 33-year-old attacker equalised the score in the 92nd minute and secured an unlikely winner two minutes later. Ronaldo took his goal tally to 23 for both club and country in 2018 alone. Portugal will now face the Netherlands in the next friendly match which will be played in Switzerland on March 25, Sunday.

Elsewhere, Colombia came back from a two-goal deficit and registered a fantastic 3-2 victory over France at Stade de France. After Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar doubled their side’s lead, Muriel quickly pulled one back for Colombia. Poacher Radamel Falcao equalised the score in the second half and Quintero completed the sensational comeback in the thrilling encounter.

Also Read: Premier League announce rescheduled dates for April fixtures; Here’s the updated list

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App