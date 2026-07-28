Football Transfer News: John Stones Nears Inter Milan Move As Italian Club Agrees Personal Terms – Report

John Stones Transfer News: John Stones is reportedly on the verge of joining Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with the Serie A champions. According to media reports and Yahoo on Monday (July 27), the England international has chosen Inter over interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus after becoming a free agent following the expiry of his Manchester City contract at the end of last season.

The report states that Stones has reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan, while his representatives are expected to finalise the details of a two-year contract. Juventus had entered the race in recent days, while Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea also monitored the experienced defender’s situation, but the Nerazzurri have now emerged as favourites to secure his signature.

Ah this is nice. I don’t have to feel twinges of pain watching him wear the shirt of a rival. I hope he does well 🩵 https://t.co/mXvnwzSQlh — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) July 27, 2026

Why Is John Stones Leaving Manchester City?

Stones became a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, bringing an end to a hugely successful decade at the Etihad Stadium. Signed from Everton for £47.5 million in 2016, the centre-back established himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted defenders and played a key role in City’s most successful era.

During his time at Manchester City, Stones won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Champions League, while also helping the club achieve several domestic and international milestones.

What Could John Stones Bring to Inter Milan?

If the move is completed, Inter Milan will add one of Europe’s most accomplished defenders to their squad. Known for his composure on the ball, ability to build attacks from the back and tactical intelligence, Stones is expected to strengthen Inter’s defence as the Italian champions prepare to compete in Serie A, the UEFA Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

The 32-year-old’s experience at the highest level of club and international football could prove invaluable for Simone Inzaghi’s side, with Inter now reportedly close to completing one of the most significant free-agent signings of the summer transfer window.