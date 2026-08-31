Football Transfer News: Liverpool FC Sign Bradley Barcola From Paris Saint-Germain | Check Contract Details And Salary

With the transfer window still open, Liverpool FC have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on a long-term contract as the development emerged on August 31, Monday. The 23-year-old has fetched a whopping contract of £120 million ($162 million) from the English club.

“It’s one of my biggest dreams in my life” – Bradley Barcola highlights his goal after joining Liverpool

A product of Olympique ​Lyonnais’ academy, Barcola was part of France’s squad at this year’s World Cup and ​is known for his pace and dribbling ability. Barcola joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth €45 million ($52 million). He made 152 appearances for the French club, scoring 39 goals and contributing 37 assists ​and helping them win back-to-back Champions League titles, three Ligue 1 crowns and ​two French Cups.

Barcola had two years left on his PSG contract but faced stiff competition for ‌a ⁠starting spot in an attack that includes 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.

“It took ​a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play ​for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the ⁠pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life,” Barcola told Liverpool’s website.

New manager ​Andoni Iraola’s squad ⁠has also been boosted by the recent arrivals of Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish ​forward Victor Munoz. Liverpool’s attacking options include British record signing Alexander Isak , Hugo Ekitike , ​Cody Gakpo, ⁠Rio Ngumoha and Munoz. The Merseyside club finished fifth in the Premier League last season despite spending around £400 million on new signings. Liverpool parted ways with manager Arne Slot and appointed former ⁠Bournemouth ​boss Iraola in a bid to revive their ​fortunes.

They salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend and visit Ipswich Town on Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)