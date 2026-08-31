Football Transfer News: Liverpool FC Sign Bradley Barcola From Paris Saint-Germain | Check Contract Details And Salary

With the transfer window still open, Liverpool FC have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on a long-term contract as the development emerged on August 31, Monday. The 23-year-old has fetched a whopping contract of £120 million ($162 million) from the English club.
“It’s one of my biggest dreams in my life” – Bradley Barcola highlights his goal after joining Liverpool
“It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life,” Barcola told Liverpool’s website.