LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

Ivory Coast mid-fielder Yan ​Diomande is in line to become Spanish football giants Real Madrid's latest signing as they confirmed on August 6, Thursday.

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price. (Image Credits: X)
Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 22:19 IST

Ivory Coast mid-fielder Yan ​Diomande is in line to become Spanish football giants Real Madrid’s latest signing as they confirmed on August 6, Thursday. Accordingly, the 19-year-old could also reportedly prove to be the most expensive signing in the club’s history, overtaking England’s Jude Bellingham.

You Might Be Interested In

Yan ​Diomande set to be with Real Madrid until June 2033

Financial details were not disclosed, but Spanish newspaper MARCA reported that the ​deal could be worth up to €125 million ($144.3 million), plus €10 ​to 15 million in add-ons. That would surpass the fee ⁠Real paid for England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, a reported €103 ​million plus add-ons. 
“Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement ​for the transfer of Yan Diomande, who will be under contract with our club for the next seven seasons, through June 30, 2033,” the ​LaLiga club said in a statement.
Diomande, 19, enjoyed a breakthrough ​season with Leipzig, scoring 12 Bundesliga goals and providing nine assists to help ‌the ⁠German side finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for next season’s Champions League. He joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last year and played for Ivory Coast at the recent World ​Cup, where they ​reached the last ⁠32.
Jose Mourinho returned for a second spell as Real coach in June after a disappointing season ​for the record 15-times European champions in which ​they ⁠finished runners-up to Barcelona in LaLiga and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.
Real have also signed left back Marc Cucurella, ⁠midfielder ​Bernardo Silva, centre back Ibrahima Konate and ​wing back Denzel Dumfries for the new campaign.

Real Madrid endure rare winless season in 2025-26

Meanwhile, the Spanish Giants’ 2025-26 proved to be only their sixth winless season in the 21st century alongside 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2020–21 and 2024-25. They finished as the runners-up in La Liga and their campaign in the UEFA Champions League ended in the quarter-finals, followed by a Round of 16 exit in the Copa Del Rey.

Xabi Alonso, who now manages Chelsea, served as their manager until January 2026, while Álvaro Arbeloa succeeded him. With legendary footballers like Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić departing from the club, Real Madrid struggled to live up to the expectations. However, they still closed out the fiscal cycle with €1.221 billion in operating income.

(With inputs from Reuters)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price
Tags: real madridYan Diomande

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price
Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price
Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price
Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

QUICK LINKS