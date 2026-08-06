Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price

Ivory Coast mid-fielder Yan ​Diomande is in line to become Spanish football giants Real Madrid’s latest signing as they confirmed on August 6, Thursday. Accordingly, the 19-year-old could also reportedly prove to be the most expensive signing in the club’s history, overtaking England’s Jude Bellingham.

Yan ​Diomande set to be with Real Madrid until June 2033

Financial details were not disclosed, but Spanish newspaper MARCA reported that the ​deal could be worth up to €125 million ($144.3 million), plus €10 ​to 15 million in add-ons. That would surpass the fee ⁠Real paid for England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, a reported €103 ​million plus add-ons.

“Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement ​for the transfer of Yan Diomande, who will be under contract with our club for the next seven seasons, through June 30, 2033,” the ​LaLiga club said in a statement.

Diomande, 19, enjoyed a breakthrough ​season with Leipzig, scoring 12 Bundesliga goals and providing nine assists to help ‌the ⁠German side finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for next season’s Champions League. He joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last year and played for Ivory Coast at the recent World ​Cup, where they ​reached the last ⁠32.

Jose Mourinho returned for a second spell as Real coach in June after a disappointing season ​for the record 15-times European champions in which ​they ⁠finished runners-up to Barcelona in LaLiga and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Real have also signed left back Marc Cucurella, ⁠midfielder ​Bernardo Silva, centre back Ibrahima Konate and ​wing back Denzel Dumfries for the new campaign.