Ivory Coast mid-fielder Yan Diomande is in line to become Spanish football giants Real Madrid’s latest signing as they confirmed on August 6, Thursday. Accordingly, the 19-year-old could also reportedly prove to be the most expensive signing in the club’s history, overtaking England’s Jude Bellingham.
Yan Diomande set to be with Real Madrid until June 2033
“Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of Yan Diomande, who will be under contract with our club for the next seven seasons, through June 30, 2033,” the LaLiga club said in a statement.
Real Madrid endure rare winless season in 2025-26
Meanwhile, the Spanish Giants’ 2025-26 proved to be only their sixth winless season in the 21st century alongside 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2020–21 and 2024-25. They finished as the runners-up in La Liga and their campaign in the UEFA Champions League ended in the quarter-finals, followed by a Round of 16 exit in the Copa Del Rey.
Xabi Alonso, who now manages Chelsea, served as their manager until January 2026, while Álvaro Arbeloa succeeded him. With legendary footballers like Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić departing from the club, Real Madrid struggled to live up to the expectations. However, they still closed out the fiscal cycle with €1.221 billion in operating income.
(With inputs from Reuters)