Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is all set to move to Barcelona at the end of the season, if reports are to be believed. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Griezmann and Barca have reached a deal and if any party pulls out of it before the actual move, they will have to pay a financial penalty. Earlier there were speculations that the Frenchman might be moving to Manchester United, however, with Red Devils close to completing Sanchez deal, the move looks unlikely. The 26-year-old has not had a good season with Atletico Madrid and the talks regarding his transfer seem to be taking a toll on his performance.

If the Catalan giants manage to secure Griezmann’s presence, their attack would be even more formidable with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembel already on their side. The reports further say that although a deal has been struck between Barca and Atletico, they are yet to zero in on a transfer fee. The former player of Real Sociedad has a release clause of £88m which could hamper the expected deal.

Some reports also suggest that Griezmann is still hoping against hope for a Manchester United move. Now, it would be interesting to see if Reds show any interest in securing him in the summer window, or he completes the Barca move before that. Meanwhile, Manchester United have said that the swap deal for Alexis Sanchez is still amidst talks and it has not been rubber-stamped as yet. “Clearly everyone knows that we are there and especially when the Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did, there is no point in trying to hide or deny,” United manager Jose Mourinho said. The 29-year-old forward has already bid goodbye to Arsenal and is set to complete his move to Old Trafford soon.