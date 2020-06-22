Timo Werner, the German forward has been signed by Chelsea for $59 million from RB Leipzig on June 18th 2020 .This signing amount is a bargain for Chelsea. Werner is just 24 years old and has already proved his metal in Club as well as on International level. Werner has scored 76 goals in his 125 appearances for RB Leipzig and 11 goals for the National Football team in 29 appearances. Werner with Julian Draxler played a very significant role for Germany in lifting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. With three goals and two assists, Werner was awarded the tournament’s Golden Boot.

The Bundesliga to Premier league transfers – Players coming from Bundesliga to Premier league is a very old and successful saga. Be it Lucas Podolski to Arsenal or Kevin De Bruyne To Manchester City, Most Of The players have done great in the premier league.

Talking of Kevin De Bruyne, He Left Chelsea in 2014 For Wolfsburg and the rest is history. De Bruyne played 1 season and ended scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists, new Bundesliga record, as Wolfsburg finished second in the Bundesliga and qualified for the 2015–16 UEFA Champions League. De Bruyne started and scored in the 2015 DFB-Pokal Final and Wolsburg defeated Borussia Dortmund 3–1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. De Bruyne ended his breakout season with 16 goals and 25 assists in all competitions and was named the 2015 Footballer of the Year in Germany. In the summer of 2015 Manuel Pellegrini brought De Bruyne back to England but this time he was playing for Manchester City. Today he is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. We Might see Werner also adjusting in Chelsea soon and doing great for them in the coming time.

Why Werner is a perfect fit for Chelsea? After Diego Costa And Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea in the past years, Chelsea lacked a striking presence in the front. With signing of Timo Werner they have got themselves a mix of both . Werner is prolific in front of goal like Costa and is lightning quick like Hazard. According to reports Chelsea is also looking forward to sign Kai Havertz another German who is in sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen. Hakim Ziyech from Ajax has joined Chelsea recently. With players like Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson Odoi and probably Kai Havertz playing in the front for Chelsea, We are looking at a team with an attacking force which can probably win a premier league in the future.

Why Chelsea is a perfect place for Werner? Rumours had it that Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing this youngster but it eventually didn’t turn out. This is actually good because Liverpool already has an attacking trio which is second to none. With already settled world class Attackers like Sadio Mane, Mohamad Salah and Roberto Firmino who can destroy any defence in the world it would have been difficult for this young German to start for Liverpool. They have benched players like Divick Origi And Xherdan Shaqiri who can change any game in Liverpool’s favour. Players like Henderson , Wijnaldum and Milner make up the midfield for Liverpool and are generally in the starting 11.Players like Fabinho , Chamberlain and Naby Keita are on either bench or are in rotation. Liverpool has a lot of top tier players in the team and not all players can play in the starting 11. Whereas Chelsea lacked a top tier striker in their team and Timo Werner perfectly fits in it.

(Writer is Currently Pursuing Football Tactical Analyst course from Barcelona Universities)

