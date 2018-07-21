Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 9-year stint with Real Madrid and made a blockbuster move to Juventus. Ever since his departure, Eden Hazard is heavily touted to fill in the big void left by the Portuguese superstar. Let's have a look at 10 big moves that can still happen.

The football league campaigns are just around the corner and football clubs in Europe have already dipped deep in the transfer market to acquire their transfer targets before the domestic seasons commence. Premier League has been the most active in the ongoing transfer window while La Liga has done significant business for far. All the French, Italian and German clubs have also been consistent in their transfer activity but haven’t made any high-profile moves.

The highlight of the current transfer window has been the blockbuster transfer of goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus. Ever since his transfer, the Spanish capital club is touted to make a record transfer to replace the Portuguese icon. The speculation is that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard can make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and the speculation has further picked up pace after both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar rejected a possible move to Real Madrid.

Let’s have a look at the 10 high-profile transfers that can still happen:

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) to Real Madrid

Since Neymar reiterated his desire to stay with Paris Saint-Germain and refuted all reports linking him to a potential move to Real Madrid, speculation is rife that Eden Hazard can make a multi-million pound move to Santiago Bernabeu outfit in the coming days.

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) to Chelsea

Higuain’s absolute contention in the first team has come under threat at Juventus ever since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club ranks. Higuain has increasingly become subject to transfer reports linking him to a move away to Chelsea where he will have the opportunity to line up with former Juventus teammate Alvaro Morata.

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s long-term goalkeeping target David De Gea refuses to move from Manchester United and thus, the La Liga giants have shifted their interest to Thibaut Courtois who had a wonderful World Cup with Belgium. The towering goalkeeper can make a cut-price move in the first week of August.

Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon) to Liverpool

The dynamic attacking midfielder has long been on the cards for Liverpool but reportedly the transfer of the Frenchman has reached an impasse due to the two clubs failing to reach an agreement. However, Jurgen Klopp has not given up on the player and can still swoop him from the Ligue 1 club.

Willian (Chelsea) to Barcelona

The electric winger has grown weary of his itsy-bitsy role at Chelsea and he is actively seeking a transfer away from Stamford Bridge. If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are monitoring Willian’s movements and looking into the possibility of snapping him up real soon.

Daniel Rugani (Juventus) to Chelsea

Chelsea are looking for reinforcements after having a quiet transfer window last year. New manager Sarri is looking in to bring the Italian defender from the Serie A giants to bolster his defence.

Aleksander Golovin (CSKA Moscow) to Chelsea

Chelsea’s summer business has been low key so far but owner Roman Abramovich is all set to raid the transfer market. Russia’s World Cup star Aleksander Golovin is a major target of the Blues this summer.

Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) to Juventus

The Italian fullback has fallen out of favour and way down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The dominance of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia at fullback positions in Manchester United squad means Darmian will have to play second-fiddle once again. He is said to have been assessing his options with Juventus being the favourite destination to land him.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) to Everton

Ever since leaving Manchester United, the rise of Wilfried Zaha has been nothing short of sensational. The explosive winger has earned many admirers for his heroics at Crystal Palace and he looks braced to make a move to Everton. It is reported that Everton is lining up a 50-million pound bid for him.

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) to Chelsea

Danny Welbeck can follow in the footsteps of his former Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud. The English forward has failed to make any impact since joining the Emirates outfit from Manchester United. It is being said that Chelsea are monitoring him and can sign up if they fail to land Gonzalo Higuain.

