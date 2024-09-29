Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Footballer Sunil Chhetri Becomes The Top goal-scorer In ISL History

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri added another accomplishment to his illustrious career as he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top-tier football competition.

Footballer Sunil Chhetri Becomes The Top goal-scorer In ISL History

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri added another accomplishment to his illustrious career as he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s top-tier football competition.

The veteran, who was tied on 63 goals with Bartholomew Ogbeche scored his 64th ISL goal from the penalty spot as he helped Bengaluru FC record an emphatic 3-0 win over defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Saturday.

The penalty was the 40-year-old’s 57th ISL goal for Bengaluru FC, having scored seven times for Mumbai City FC in the league when he featured for the Islanders in the 2015 and 2016 season, as per an ISL press release.

Chhetri who announced his retirement from international football this year, in June, has continued to contribute for his club and netted his third goal of the 2024-25 season. He currently leads the charts for goals in the ISL, a place where he has been often in his career.

Speaking to ISL Media after the game, Chhetri deflected attention away from his milestone as he rejoiced at an important win.

“I am really happy to win the game. Whatever goals I have scored are because of the team I have played with. It has been a long journey with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. But I am just happy that we won the game. When the season ends, we will see how many goals I get, but for now, it is all about three points,” he said.

Chhetri put in a fantastic shift for Bengaluru FC during the match, scoring a historic goal while setting up Suresh Singh for the second strike. Chhetri also completed 10 of his 16 attempted passes and created two chances. Goals from Edgar Mendez, Suresh, and Chhetri were enough to earn maximum points against the Mariners.

The Blues have made their best-ever start to an ISL campaign and sit top of the pile with nine points from three matches having scored seven and conceded none. The Blues will play their first away game of the season on Wednesday as they travel to the Mumbai Football Arena to take on defending ISL Cup winners, Mumbai City FC.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury

Filed under

Footballer Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri Top goal-scorer

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox