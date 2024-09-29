Footballer Sunil Chhetri Becomes The Top goal-scorer In ISL History

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri added another accomplishment to his illustrious career as he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top-tier football competition.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri added another accomplishment to his illustrious career as he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s top-tier football competition.

The veteran, who was tied on 63 goals with Bartholomew Ogbeche scored his 64th ISL goal from the penalty spot as he helped Bengaluru FC record an emphatic 3-0 win over defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Saturday.

The penalty was the 40-year-old’s 57th ISL goal for Bengaluru FC, having scored seven times for Mumbai City FC in the league when he featured for the Islanders in the 2015 and 2016 season, as per an ISL press release.

Chhetri who announced his retirement from international football this year, in June, has continued to contribute for his club and netted his third goal of the 2024-25 season. He currently leads the charts for goals in the ISL, a place where he has been often in his career.

Speaking to ISL Media after the game, Chhetri deflected attention away from his milestone as he rejoiced at an important win.

“I am really happy to win the game. Whatever goals I have scored are because of the team I have played with. It has been a long journey with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. But I am just happy that we won the game. When the season ends, we will see how many goals I get, but for now, it is all about three points,” he said.

Chhetri put in a fantastic shift for Bengaluru FC during the match, scoring a historic goal while setting up Suresh Singh for the second strike. Chhetri also completed 10 of his 16 attempted passes and created two chances. Goals from Edgar Mendez, Suresh, and Chhetri were enough to earn maximum points against the Mariners.

The Blues have made their best-ever start to an ISL campaign and sit top of the pile with nine points from three matches having scored seven and conceded none. The Blues will play their first away game of the season on Wednesday as they travel to the Mumbai Football Arena to take on defending ISL Cup winners, Mumbai City FC.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury