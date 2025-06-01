‘For Me, Family Is More Important Than My Career’: Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About Life Beyond Cricket

Currently starring for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Bumrah emphasized that while cricket is his passion, his family remains his top priority.

In a candid conversation with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, the 31-year-old fast bowler said that while cricket is his passion, family will always come first. Bumrah, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, is also embracing the joys of being a new father.

“For me, family is more important than my career because you know that is constant,” Bumrah said. “There are two things that I take seriously one is my family, and one is my game but family comes first.”

The No. 1 Test bowler in the world emphasized that for his loved ones, he is not just a cricketer but a human being.

“I have to give priority, and I do give priority because I will not be a cricketer all the time. For them, I’m not a cricketer. I’m a human being,” said Bumrah, sharing how his young son has already started picking up the ball at home. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bumrah’s Stellar Form in IPL 2025

Despite missing the early part of IPL 2025 due to injury, Bumrah has returned in top form. He has picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches for Mumbai Indians, maintaining a remarkable economy rate of 6.36 the best among all bowlers with at least one wicket this season. This performance could earn him the best economy rate in the IPL for the second consecutive year, having topped the charts in 2024 as well.

A Sensational 2024 and the Road Ahead

Bumrah’s 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. He was named Player of the Series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also bagged the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup 2024, underlining his impact across formats.

However, the Indian pacer also acknowledged the toll of international cricket on his body.

“Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long. I’ve been doing it for a while, but eventually you have to understand where your body is going, what is the important tournament,” he said.

With India’s tour of England coming up, Bumrah is expected to feature in only three Tests, indicating a more cautious approach to managing his workload.

"I just try and enjoy because that's why I started this sport. Take one day at a time and collect memories because, at the end of the sport, that's all I'll remember," he added.