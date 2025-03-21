Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Forget IPL, PSL Can’t Even Touch WPL’s Prize Money! Know The Prize Difference Inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has established itself as the richest and most prestigious T20 cricket league in the world.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has established itself as the richest and most prestigious T20 cricket league in the world. With massive financial backing and global appeal, IPL stands far ahead of any other franchise league.

Over the years, Pakistan has frequently attempted to compare its Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the IPL, but the financial gulf between the two leagues remains undeniable.

Not only does PSL fail to match the IPL’s prize money, but it also lags behind India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), proving the vast economic disparity between the two cricketing nations.

Prize Money Comparison: IPL vs WPL vs PSL

The recently concluded 2024 seasons of the IPL, WPL, and PSL have once again highlighted the massive gap in prize money between these tournaments. Here’s a breakdown of the cash rewards:

Tournament Winner Prize Money Runner-up Prize Money Semifinalists Prize Money
IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹20 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹12.5 crore Two losing teams ₹7 crore each
WPL 2025 Mumbai Indians ₹6 crore Delhi Capitals ₹3 crore Two losing teams ₹1 crore each
PSL 2024 Islamabad United PKR 14 crore (₹4.31 crore) Multan Sultans PKR 5.6 crore (₹1.72 crore) Two losing teams PKR 2.5 crore (₹0.77 crore) each

The table makes it clear that even the WPL, which is only in its third edition, offers significantly higher prize money than the PSL. The IPL, on the other hand, completely dwarfs the PSL’s financial rewards, further reinforcing the economic power of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI’s Financial Dominance

The BCCI has long maintained its position as the wealthiest cricket board in the world. Its financial strength allows it to offer staggering rewards in domestic and international tournaments. The contrast is stark, as Pakistan’s cricket board struggles to match even the women’s league in India in terms of prize money.

Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money

Adding to its financial muscle, the BCCI recently announced a massive cash reward of ₹58 crore for the Indian men’s cricket team after their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. The Indian team also received ₹19.53 crore from the ICC as their official prize money for winning the prestigious tournament.

This further highlights the financial disparity between Indian and Pakistani cricket, with India continuing to set new benchmarks in global cricket, both in terms of performance and monetary rewards.

IPL 2025 Set to Begin

The excitement now shifts to the upcoming IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22 with an opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. With record-breaking prize money at stake once again, the IPL continues to assert its dominance as the world’s most lucrative cricket league.

ALSO READ: Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans's Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, 'Kitna Woh Lagta Hai' Ad Sparks Outrage

 

