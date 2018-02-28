Neymar twisted his right ankle when he took an awkward fall through Bouna Sarr's challenge during PSG's Clasico clash against Marseille on Sunday. With news of Neymar’s injury making headlines, speculations started coming about the 26-year old to remain on the sidelines for at least 6 to 8 weeks which was confirmed by club and his father late night.

"PSG already know they will not have Neymar for six to eight weeks, regardless of whether there is surgery or not," he added

Father of PSG superstar Neymar claimed that his son will not be able to recover before his side’s high voltage clash against defending European champions in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 7 at Parc des Princes. The Brazilian forward left the pitch on a stretcher after his collision with Bouna Sarr during PSG’s crushing 3-0 win over Marseille in the French Clasico on Sunday. As per reports, the Brazilian sensation who joined PSG last summer in a whopping 222$ million deal is undergoing treatment. Neymar twisted his right ankle when he took an awkward fall through Bouna Sarr’s challenge.

With news of Neymar’s injury making headlines, speculations started coming about the 26-year old to remain on the sidelines for at least 6 to 8 weeks which was confirmed by club and his father late night. Unperturbed about his PSG’s clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Neymar’s father is more concerned about his son’s participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. Speaking about Neymar’s injury, Neymar Sr told ESPN Brasil that his son should undergo surgery in order to recover in time.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! PSG superstar Neymar to miss Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Neymar’s father said that he is waiting for the club’s decision while PSG is waiting for the right moment. He then revealed that Neymar will soon be united with Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who will decide Neymar’s recovery method. “We have to wait for the club’s decision. PSG is waiting for the right moment,” he said. “The team doctor [Rodrigo Lasmar from Brazil’s national setup] will arrive and they will make that decision together,” he added. According to Neymar’s father, PSG doctors will meet Lasmar on Wednesday and will try their level best to give Nemay a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Zidane feels sorry for Real Madrid players after Espanyol defeat

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] they will meet and decide. We did not want to be in this situation, but we should try to recover Neymar as best we can,” Neymar’s father said in a statement. “PSG already know they will not have Neymar for six to eight weeks, regardless of whether there is surgery or not,” he added. Neymar’s father belives surgery is the only way out for Neymar if he wants to return to the Brazilian squad before the FIFA World Cup. “It is vital to make it quickly because we cannot wait. Surgery is the quickest way to accelerate the player’s recovery,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App