Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Gets 4-Year Jail Term For Self-Harm Threats

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison following a string of serious charges, including domestic violence.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison following a string of serious charges, including domestic violence. However, having already spent over a year in custody, he has been released immediately under a partly suspended sentence.

Pattern of Alcohol-Fueled Offenses

The 55-year-old was found guilty of more than a dozen charges. These included unlawful stalking or intimidation, domestic violence, breaking into a home at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and choking or suffocation.

Prosecutors told the Maroochydore District Court that alcohol was frequently involved in Slater’s offending.

“Alcohol was a repeating feature with his offending as his behaviour becomes more erratic,” they stated.

The court also heard that Slater made self-harm threats to prevent the victim from reporting him. According to the report, “The court heard Slater made threats of self-harm as he warned the victim not to report harassment and she felt extremely fearful and exhausted by Slater’s behaviour.”

The victim’s identity was not disclosed but was reported to be a resident of Queensland’s Noosa region. She had allegedly been subjected to ongoing abuse since late 2023, including “assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking.”

A Judge’s Candid Warning

Judge Glen Cash referred to Slater as an alcoholic and highlighted the uphill battle he faces in recovery.

“Your rehabilitation will not be easy — alcoholism is part of your make up,” he said.

The prosecution initially pushed for a five-year sentence with the possibility of parole after three years. However, Slater’s defense argued for leniency.

His lawyer noted that the choking incident was not of the most serious kind and pointed to Slater’s improved behavior during his time in custody.

A Cricketer’s Fall from Grace

“He had been calm, lucid and insightful” during his 375 days in custody, the lawyer said, adding that Slater had completely abstained from alcohol.

They requested a three-year sentence with immediate parole, suggesting Slater had shown meaningful progress.

Judge Cash acknowledged Slater’s early guilty plea, citing it as evidence of “cooperation and remorse.”

Michael Slater, once a mainstay of the Australian cricket team, played 74 Test matches and 42 One Day Internationals from 1993 to 2003.

