Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has not yet forgiven his former boss Antonio Conte after leaving Chelsea in January and his latest Instagram story is a proof. The former Chelsea main man put up a picture of the Chelsea squad on his Instagram story ahead of their Champions League meeting with Barcelona and the list had one major name missing.

Diego Costa is enjoying a fresh start to life at Atletico Madrid but the Spanish striker seems to have not forgiven his old boss Antonio Conte. Costa who was released out of Chelsea squad by manager Antonio Conte, sealed his move back to Spain to keep his World Cup hopes alive. The super striker was also involved in a public war with Conte and had told the media that the manager asked him to look for his future outside the Stamford Bridge club. Now it’s Costa’s turn and he has aimed a cheeky dig at his former boss.

Costa was watching the all-important Champions League encounter between Chelsea and Barcelona from the comfort of his home and it was before his former side’s thumping loss against the La Liga leaders that the Atletico striker posted a picture on his Instagram story of the Chelsea squad with Conte’s name omitted from the list. It appeared as if Costa had deliberately covered Conte’s name on the list. Conte who overtook the reigns from Jose Mourinho in 2015, didn’t share a great relationship with the Brazil-born Spain striker.

The omission would certainly be bitter for Conte to see after losing 3-0 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou and getting dumped out of the competition. Lionel Messi’s double and a goal from Ousmane Dembele ensured the Catalan giants have a comfortable stride past Chelsea. The defeat means only Manchester City and Liverpool are the two out of five English teams to progress in the last eight.

ALSO READ: Not surprised they lost: Roy Keane slams Manchester United players after Sevilla humiliation

Watching #FCB versus #CFC at home, former Chelsea star Diego Costa has been having a bit of fun. Which name is missing from this graphic? 🤔#ChampionsLeague ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Q5swUuGmPV — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) March 14, 2018

Conte and Costa spoiled the terms between them last year after Costa alleged that he received a message from the Chelsea manager claiming that he was not needed anymore at the club. After Atletico’s transfer ban was lifted, Costa moved to Madrid in January and has since led the charge at the club. He has had an envious return with six goals across competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

ALSO READ: India jumps to 99th spot in FIFA world rankings ahead of AFC qualifier clash against Kyrgyz Republic

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App