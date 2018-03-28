Former England skipper Bob Willis believes Team India skipper Virat Kohli should be made to suffer when England host the Men In Blue for five-Test series in August-September later this year. The Indian skipper, who has conquered almost every nation with back to back wins over Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka has failed to shine for India with the bat in England. Willis said that he doesn't want England to start losing Test matches at home because they are accommodating all of visiting players like Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma.

Former England skipper Bob Willis is not impressed with the decision of letting Team India skipper Virat Kohli feature in England’s county cricket. In order to get familiar with English turfs ahead of the challenging series against England, Team India captain Virat Kohli is likely to play for Surrey in the Division One of English County. After successful campaigns in South Africa and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli’s Men in Blue will travel to England for five-Test series in August-September. While the Indian skipper is expected to headline the Division One of the English County with Surrey, Kohli’s counterpart Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Yorkshire and pacer Ishant Sharma can represent Sussex.

Kohli, who has conquered almost every nation with the bat in his glittering career, has failed to leave a lasting impression in England. Keeping Kohli’s dreadful run of form in mind, former England cricketer finds it nonsense to give Kohli a chance for preparation at his home soil. Bob Willis believes it will be better if Virat Kohli suffers in England instead of championing the hostile England pitches. Bob Willis believes it will be better if Virat Kohli suffers in England instead of championing the hostile England pitches. The 68-year old former English captain said Kohli’s inclusion will not benefit the youngsters.

ALSO READ: Warner steps down as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain; Kevin Pieterson throws jibe at Cricket Australia

Willis asserted that he can’t stand overseas players in county cricket. “He should be made to suffer and average 30 in England as he has done before,” Willis said. “We don’t want England starting to lose Test matches at home because we’re accommodating all of these visiting players,” Willis commented,” he added.

ALSO READ: I will see you in court now: Mohammed Shami sends wife Hasin Jahan back from hospital

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App