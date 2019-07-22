Former English cricketer and commentator David Lloyd slammed by Indian fans after his laughing reaction to a tweet regarding Dhoni's joining in the Indian army regiment. Many fans attacked the 72-year-old Lloyd for his disrespect to former India's captain's decision.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming series against West Indies as he has decided to train with the Territorial Army Battalion of the parachute regiment. After India’s exit from the World Cup 2019, speculation started to grow on whether MS Dhoni will take a decision on his career or not. However, Dhoni instead decided to take a break from the tour of West Indies.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd gave a funny response to Sky Sports cricket’s tweet on Dhoni decision of joining the Indian army regiment. Lloyd responded the tweet with two laughing emoticons (face with tears of joy). 72-years-old former English cricketer’s response has not gone down well with Indian fans as they slammed for disrespecting Dhoni’s decision with angry reactions to the tweet.

However, Dhoni’s decision to serve the army regiment is being applauded by not only Indian fans but across the World.

Wats so funny about it u idiot — Ananthan (@ananthu6642) July 20, 2019

If you cannot respect what you should, you better stay away. Feel sorry for this person, so called England cricket legend doesn’t have a better job. — Raveena Bellamkonda (@RaveenaRao) July 22, 2019

The selection committee announced the 15-man squad for the West Indies tour on Sunday. Rishabh Pant has been chosen as the lone wicketkeeper-batsman for the limited-overs format. Virat Kohli will be leading the squad across all formats. The good news for the Indian team is opener Shikhar Dhawan is back from a thumb injury in the squad. Ravindra Jadeja, who has shown brilliant all-round performance in the World Cup and played an impeccable inning for India in the semis has been picked by the selectors in every format.

India’s tour of West Indies consists of three T20 internationals, three One-day internationals and two test matches.

What makes you lough Mr. Lloyd.. Too much drinking is a very bad habit at your age.. ??? — Sagnik (@Sagnik33425708) July 22, 2019

Our #thala is serving military since 2011 world cup, while a overrated somwhite shitt like you with no achievements in life winging & grimming about dhoni. Grow up you skimmed white shit ???? — Chitti Nayudu?? (@NayuduChitti) July 22, 2019

9 Tests & 8 ODIs Vs. 90 Tests & 350 ODIs…. This UK legend (!) is thick skinned it seems….. — Murali Sankaran (@Murali_Sankaran) July 22, 2019

What did you find funny about this bumble? ??? — Subhajit Dey (@Subhajit2304) July 20, 2019

Is that a nervous laugh? U coward @BumbleCricket — Sankhadeep Saha (@sankhadeeps9) July 20, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App