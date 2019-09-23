Former cricketer Madhav Apte passed away on Monday at the age of 86 in Mumbai's hospital. He was a classy cricketer and a dignified human being, said Harsha Bhogle, cricket expert.

Former cricketer Madhav Apte died on Monday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. He was 86-years-old and was known as one of the finest cricketers from Mumbai. Apte represented India in 7 Tests in the early 1950s and struck over 542 runs with a splendid average of 49.27. His highest score was 163. Apte had hammered Windies famous bowling attack Frank King, Gerry Gomez, Frank Worrell, Alf Valentine and Sonny Ramadhin. Interestingly, Apte played 5-matches against West Indies and performed well, but he was never named for India again after that series.

Apte caught the attention from the beginning of his career. He performed brilliantly at the school and university levels first, before getting selected in the first-class cricket team. He appeared in 67 domestic matches and scored several hundred runs.

Cricket fraternity mourned over the saddening death of former India cricketer. Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle expressed grief on the micro-blogging site Twitter saying Apte was a quality batsman and a dignified human being.

Harsha Bhogle Tweeted he mourns at the death of former cricketer Madhav Apte. He was a deep, genuine cricket lover, classy batsman and a dignified human being. “From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller,” he said.

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli extended condolences stating Apte was a great man who always motivated him.

Kambli said he knew Apte since childhood and always looked up to him for the best advice. He pushed him to do well in life and cricket. Kambli added he and his father were privileged to play cricket with him. May his soul Rest in Peace. “RIP Sir!”

