Former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq is the frontrunner in the race of becoming the Pakistan head coach. Misbah has been the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team and represented his country in 75 Tests, could take the position of the head coach after Pakistan Cricket Board announced that they decided not to renew the contract with Mickey Arthur.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to be the new head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. Earlier Pakistan Cricket Board decided not to renew the contract with Mickey Arthur after a disastrous performance of the team in the World Cup 2019. Reports said Misbah is one of the top contenders for the vacated spot of Arthur.

Misbah scored 5,222 runs at an average of 46.62 in Test cricket while in One Day Internationals he bagged 5,122 runs at an average of 43.40. Misbah also appeared in 39 T20 matches, making 788 runs at an average of 37.52. Misbah has 10 hundred and 39 half-centuries in Test cricket.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board declared that it had decided to end its association with batting coach Grant Flower, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, and trainer Grant Ludden. The 45-year-old Misbah-ul-Haq played 75 Tests for Pakistan and also appeared in 162 ODIs for his country. He took the responsibility of captaincy following the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said it is time for new leadership and fresh approach. He added the committee has people with tremendous acumen, knowledge, and experience.

The PCB chairman thanked Azhar Mahmood, Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower and Grant Ludden for their hard work and commitment during their incumbency with the Pakistan cricket team.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App