Former cricketer, commentator, and coach VB Chandrasekhar died on Thursday at the age of 57. He passed away following a cardiac arrest in Chennai, said reports.

Former Indian opener VB Chandrasekhar died on Thursday. He was 57-years-old. As per the reports, died following a cardiac arrest and took his last breath in Chennai. The legendary cricketer was used to start the innings for the national and Tamil Nadu domestic teams. VB Chandrasekhar aks VB had played 7 international matches. While his record in first-class matches was impressive. In 81 state matches, he had 4999 runs against his name including 10 centuries with an average of 43.09. His highest score was 237 runs. He was also the part 1988 Ranji Trophy-winning team.

Later, he had switched to the Goan side. A stylish cricketer, a fine coach and full of knowledge commentator.

After retirement from international cricket, VB took over the coaching charge for Tamil Nadu Ranji team and was associated with the state board. VB Chandrashekhar was close to cricketer MS Dhoni as he also held the manager’s post for India Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for first 3 years, led by CaptainCool.

