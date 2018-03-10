Mohammad Shami was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. His wife filed an FIR against him and four other family members claiming that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and his family tried to kill her.

A day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put the contract of pacer Mohammad Shami on hold post his arrest, several former cricketers have come to his support keeping his sporting interests under strong consideration. Chetan Chauhan and Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday opined that the cricket board should go along with the suggestion given by Lodha Committee rather than confronting it. Both of the retired Indian bowlers also said that BCCI should respect the decision of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media on Mohammad Shami controversy, former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan said, “I think BCCI should not withhold Mohammed Shami ‘s contract as the issue has nothing to do with cricket and also he has not been found guilty yet. The Supreme Court is the highest legal body in the country. It will be better if BCCI does not go into any confrontation and follow the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.”

ALSO READ: Mohammad Shami’s wife makes more sensational allegations; says cricketer forced her to have physical relations with his brother

The Supreme Court is the highest legal body in the country. It will be better if BCCI does not go into any confrontation and follow the recommendations of the Lodha Committee: Chetan Chauhan pic.twitter.com/MWLMAPmVXZ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

Elsewhere, Bishan Singh Bedi suggested that the BCCI has to comply with the recommendations of Lodha committee as the apex court has delivered a verdict and not a suggestion. He further asserted that the Indian cricketing body has to respect the highest legal authority.

BCCI has to comply with #Lodha committee recommendations as the Supreme Court has given a verdict and not a suggestion. You have to respect the highest legal authority: Bishan Singh Bedi pic.twitter.com/7v5nPbeN0W — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

Earlier, Hasin Jahan, wife of Mohammad Shami, lamented that she has not received assistance from anybody in her fight so far. “I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account and deleted all the posts without my permission?” asked Jahan.

Mohammad Shami was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. His wife filed an FIR against him and four other family members claiming that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and his family tried to kill her. In her latest revelation, she claimed that Mohammad Shami forced her into having sexual relations with his brother.

ALSO READ: Delhi lad Virat Kohli to cast his vote in Gorakhpur bypoll? Voter’s slip suggests so

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Murali Vijay can’t wait to get started after getting back with Chennai Super Kings

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App