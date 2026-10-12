Former CSK Bowling Coach Eric Simmons Joins Stephen Fleming as England Test Team’s Bowling Coach

CSK Bowling Coach: England have roped in ex-CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons to the set-up of their Test team, with the former likely to join hands with new head coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the international season. The ECB announced its revised coaching structure on October 12 2026 as England gears up for its winter tour of South Africa.

Simmons will oversee England’s fast-bowling department under Fleming, who was appointed England Men’s Test head coach in July. The pair have a strong working relationship, having previously worked together at CSK between 2018 and 2026.

Eric Simmons’ Coaching Experience and CSK Connection

Simmons adds a great deal of international and franchise cricket to the England set-up. The former South African player featured in 23 One Day Internationals during his playing days before moving into coaching.

He was South Africa’s head coach from 2002 to 2004 and later served as a bowling consultant for the Indian men’s cricket team. His background in international cricket and franchise leagues has provided him with experience of various bowling techniques and playing conditions.

He assisted Fleming, serving as an assistant coach and a bowling consultant for CSK, which has been known for its consistent success in the IPL. He also has experience coaching Joburg Super Kings in SA20 in South Africa and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

The appointment of Simmons will probably provide continuity of coaching in the English set-up while providing an experienced perspective on fast bowling.

Stephen Fleming Begins New Era With England Test Team

Fleming, who led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, will be in charge of England’s red-ball unit. Brendon McCullum will head the white-ball teams.

England’s Test coaching staff, with Simmons, will be made up of England’s ex-wicketkeeper James Foster, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick, and England’s spin-bowling lead Richard Dawson.

The ECB’s decision to appoint Simmons as the ECB’s fast-bowling coach also comes after a period in which England employed a number of other fast-bowling coaches including James Anderson, David Saker and Tim Southee.

The Test side will commence its new chapter under Fleming on the winter tour to South Africa, which will commence in December 2026.

With Simmons set to team up with his former CSK associate, it will be hoped that the veteran coaching combination can add more teeth to England’s bowling attack and ensure they challenge regularly in testing away conditions.

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