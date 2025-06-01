His contributions go beyond the typical expectations from a mentor, as he’s frequently seen motivating players and giving instructions from the boundary.

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn't Want RCB to Win IPL Title: 'He'll Be Unbearable'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of scripting history as they prepare for their first-ever IPL title shot in 17 seasons. After a dominant display against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, RCB have shown they are more than ready for the final challenge.

English Legends Share Concerns Over Dinesh Karthik’s Potential Reaction

While the team’s supporters eagerly await a long-overdue trophy, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have expressed humorous concern over the possible aftermath—particularly involving RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik.

“RCB have got through to the finals. If they win that, DK is going to be unbearable. One season as coach/mentor and he’s won it,” said Hussain during a Sky Sports Podcast.

“He’s unbearable at the best of times, he’s going to be doubly unbearable. He’ll be like John Terry, at the front of the RCB trophy presentation holding it there with Virat Kohli,” added Atherton.

Karthik, who transitioned from broadcasting to a support staff role this season, could pull off what no other RCB mentor or coach has managed so far—guide the franchise to their first IPL championship.

Karthik’s Role Extends Beyond Strategy

Despite being off the playing roster, Karthik has had an active presence on the field. His involvement from the sidelines—offering direction, boosting morale, and playing the role of a tactical leader—has not gone unnoticed.

His contributions go beyond the typical expectations from a mentor, as he’s frequently seen motivating players and giving instructions from the boundary.

The Emotional Weight of the Journey

For Karthik, being part of RCB carries personal meaning that goes deeper than just a coaching role.

“Being part of RCB is a very special feeling. Purely because of the brand of cricket that we play, but also the fans that we have. And most importantly, it’s a journey that’s been filled with lots of highs and lows. But the trophy hadn’t reached the shores of Bangalore yet. If I could be part of that journey, why not? That was a big question in my mind. I know how close we were when I played. So here’s another opportunity for me as a coach,” said Karthik.

As the final approaches, all eyes remain on whether RCB can finally break their title drought—and if they do, whether Dinesh Karthik will indeed become “unbearable” in celebration.

