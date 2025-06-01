Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be Unbearable’

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be Unbearable’

His contributions go beyond the typical expectations from a mentor, as he’s frequently seen motivating players and giving instructions from the boundary.

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be Unbearable’

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn't Want RCB to Win IPL Title: 'He'll Be Unbearable'


Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of scripting history as they prepare for their first-ever IPL title shot in 17 seasons. After a dominant display against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, RCB have shown they are more than ready for the final challenge.

English Legends Share Concerns Over Dinesh Karthik’s Potential Reaction

While the team’s supporters eagerly await a long-overdue trophy, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have expressed humorous concern over the possible aftermath—particularly involving RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik.

“RCB have got through to the finals. If they win that, DK is going to be unbearable. One season as coach/mentor and he’s won it,” said Hussain during a Sky Sports Podcast.

“He’s unbearable at the best of times, he’s going to be doubly unbearable. He’ll be like John Terry, at the front of the RCB trophy presentation holding it there with Virat Kohli,” added Atherton.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karthik, who transitioned from broadcasting to a support staff role this season, could pull off what no other RCB mentor or coach has managed so far—guide the franchise to their first IPL championship.

Karthik’s Role Extends Beyond Strategy

Despite being off the playing roster, Karthik has had an active presence on the field. His involvement from the sidelines—offering direction, boosting morale, and playing the role of a tactical leader—has not gone unnoticed.

His contributions go beyond the typical expectations from a mentor, as he’s frequently seen motivating players and giving instructions from the boundary.

The Emotional Weight of the Journey

For Karthik, being part of RCB carries personal meaning that goes deeper than just a coaching role.

“Being part of RCB is a very special feeling. Purely because of the brand of cricket that we play, but also the fans that we have. And most importantly, it’s a journey that’s been filled with lots of highs and lows. But the trophy hadn’t reached the shores of Bangalore yet. If I could be part of that journey, why not? That was a big question in my mind. I know how close we were when I played. So here’s another opportunity for me as a coach,” said Karthik.

As the final approaches, all eyes remain on whether RCB can finally break their title drought—and if they do, whether Dinesh Karthik will indeed become “unbearable” in celebration.

ALSO READ: IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

 

Filed under

Dinesh Karthik RCB Virat Kohli

newsx

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be...
Amit Shah addressed a Vij

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah...
newsx

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’
Russian authorities said

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says
newsx

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances
Hours after taking a dip

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah as He Vows to End TMC Rule in State

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah...

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip

Entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth