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Home > Sports News > Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

Ex-England footballer or winger Raheem Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a witness reported about the athlete inhaling 'laughing gas' from a ​balloon while driving before eventually crashing his Lamborghini.

Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026. (Image Credits: X)
Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 21:41 IST

Ex-England footballer or winger Raheem Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a witness reported about the athlete inhaling ‘laughing gas’ from a ​balloon while driving before eventually crashing his Lamborghini. The incident occurred on May 28, 2026 as the 31-year-old admitted to reckless driving on the motorway on September 15, Tuesday.

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Police report no injuries despite Raheem Sterling’s reckless driving

Sterling, 31, ‌was reported driving erratically on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England at rush hour on the morning of May 28 before police found him sitting in the passenger seat of ​his crashed car holding two canisters of nitrous oxide. Police said no other ​vehicles were involved and no injuries reported. Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, admitted charges of dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

The ​court was shown dashcam footage from another vehicle on the M3 motorway which showed his car weaving between lanes and swerving erratically, almost colliding with the central reservation. One witness said Sterling’s driving ​was “absolutely horrendous”, saying that he had been inhaling from a large balloon which covered ​most of his view from the windscreen, while other cars had to brake to avoid a ‌crash, prosecutor Simon Jones said.

Jones said after leaving the motorway, the Lamborghini had finally struck a sign or a gate at the side of the road causing extensive damage. In a statement to police Sterling said he had not slept all night. Jones said ​the incident fell ​into the most serious category of dangerous driving, which attracted a jail term of one to two years. Sterling’s lawyer Jason Bartfeld said the car had only suffered superficial damage and four blown tyres, and there was “clearly personal mitigation”, but he did not elaborate.

Judge Kirsty Allman said the case would be adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Sterling would return for another hearing on November 25. He was disqualified from driving and released on unconditional bail. Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a club since the end of last season. In 82 appearances for England from 2012 to 2022, he has netted 20 goals.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026
Tags: England National Football TeamRaheem Sterling

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Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

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Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026
Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026
Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026
Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026
Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

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