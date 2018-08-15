Former Indian cricket team skipper Ajit Wadekar passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday. Ajit Wadekar had led the Indian cricket to victory in 1971 when the team was touring West Indies and England. Ajit Wadekar was suffering from cancer and had been admitted to Jaslok hospital in Mumbai.
Sharing his condolence on the death of Ajit Wadekar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. PM Modi said that he was a great batsman and wonderful captain. Wadekar had led the Indian team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Modi said he was pained by his demise.
