Former Indian cricket team skipper Ajit Wadekar dies: Celebrated Indian cricket manager Ajit Wadekar died away at the age of 77 on Wednesday. Wadekar's death occurred after he lost the battle against cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Jaslok hospital in Mumbai. He was known for leading the Indian team to first ever test series victory in England in 1971.

Sharing his condolence on the death of Ajit Wadekar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. PM Modi said that he was a great batsman and wonderful captain. Wadekar had led the Indian team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Modi said he was pained by his demise.

