Former India Cricketer Rajesh Chauhan Booked In ₹15 Lakh Cheating Case Over Fake Steel Contract Allegations- Here’s What We Know

Former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan has landed in legal trouble after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly cheating a man of more than ₹15 lakh on the promise of securing a transport contract with a steel company.

The case was registered at Mohan Nagar police station on Friday following directions from a local court under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to criminal breach of trust.

Confirming the development, Station House Officer Keshav Kosale said the matter is currently under investigation.

“The matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” PTI quoted Kosale as saying.

The FIR stems from an order passed on July 16 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Aishwarya Diwan, who allowed an application filed by complainant Dinkar Vishwamitra under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court directed the Mohan Nagar police to investigate the allegations and submit a final report.

According to the complaint, Chauhan allegedly introduced himself as a former India cricketer with strong connections to prominent industrialists. He reportedly claimed that his firm, Govind Transport Company, had secured a transport contract from Jindal Steel in Odisha’s Keonjhar district for moving iron ore and iron ore lumps.

Vishwamitra alleged that Chauhan persuaded him to become a business partner by investing in trucks for the transport venture while promising attractive financial returns. To support his claims, Chauhan allegedly showed work order documents purportedly issued in favour of Govind Transport Company.

Believing the documents to be genuine, the complainant entered into an agreement with Chauhan on July 30, 2021, and initially transferred ₹2.51 lakh through a cheque. He later paid another ₹15.01 lakh in two instalments to the company’s bank account for the proposed business.

However, after Chauhan allegedly stopped responding satisfactorily, Vishwamitra approached Jindal Steel Limited for verification. The complaint claims the company informed him that neither Chauhan nor Govind Transport Company had been awarded any such contract. It also alleges that the documents shown to him were forged.

The complainant further stated that despite submitting written complaints to the local police and the Durg Superintendent of Police, no FIR was initially registered, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.

After examining the material, the court observed that a cognisable offence appeared to have been committed and noted the police’s earlier inaction. It found prima facie evidence suggesting Chauhan had dishonestly obtained money, making a detailed investigation necessary.

Chauhan, however, has denied any wrongdoing and described the matter as a commercial disagreement.

“Some money of the complainant has already been returned, while repayment of the remaining amount has been delayed due to personal circumstances,” he had earlier told PTI.