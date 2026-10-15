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Home > Sports News > Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Kuldeep Yadav, IND vs WI T20I Series: R Ashwin has questioned India’s decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav from the last two T20Is against the West Indies, arguing that the wrist-spinner could have helped contain the visitors. With the series locked at 2-2, India’s bowling choices face fresh scrutiny ahead of the decisive fifth match in Bengaluru.

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 16:05 IST

Kuldeep Yadav, IND vs WI T20I Series: Former India spinner R Ashwin has questioned the team management’s decision to leave Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI during the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, arguing that the wrist-spinner could have helped India control the visitors’ scoring in the high-scoring contest.

India’s bowling attack has struggled to contain the West Indies batters on batting-friendly surfaces, with the fourth T20I in Hyderabad highlighting the team’s difficulties. The visitors piled up 247 runs in their 20 overs before securing a 24-run victory, leaving India with questions to address ahead of the series decider.

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Ashwin believes Kuldeep’s ability to challenge batters with his variations could have offered India a valuable option, particularly after the spinner was omitted from the last two matches.

R Ashwin Questions India’s Kuldeep Yadav Snub

Kuldeep played the opening two matches of the series in Lucknow and Ranchi. He returned figures of 2/33 in the first T20I but proved more expensive in the second, conceding 53 runs.

India subsequently left him out for the matches in Indore and Hyderabad. While Ashwin acknowledged that conditions in Indore could explain the decision, he expressed greater concern about Kuldeep’s absence in Hyderabad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin argued that India needed to assess the matchup between Kuldeep and the West Indies batters rather than judge the spinner solely on the runs conceded in one outing.

He also suggested that Kuldeep’s presence could have helped India restrict the opposition by around 15 to 20 runs. With the West Indies repeatedly putting pressure on the Indian bowlers, Ashwin’s comments have brought the team’s selection strategy into focus.

Kuldeep’s ODI Form Adds To Selection Debate

Kuldeep’s recent performances in the ODI series against the West Indies provide another reason for India to consider his role carefully. The left-arm wrist-spinner claimed seven wickets across three matches, establishing himself as a key contributor with the ball.

However, T20 cricket presents a different challenge, particularly on surfaces where batters can attack from the outset. India’s decision to leave Kuldeep out in consecutive matches suggests that the management has been weighing conditions and matchups while selecting its bowling combination.

The latest defeat has increased the scrutiny on those decisions, although it does not establish that Kuldeep’s inclusion alone would have changed the outcome.

India Face Must-Win Test In Final T20I

With the series level at 2-2, India and the West Indies head into the final T20I in Bengaluru with the series trophy at stake. India will need a more effective bowling performance after conceding 247 runs in Hyderabad.

Kuldeep’s availability and potential inclusion will remain an important talking point as the team management considers its options for the decisive match. Ashwin’s criticism has added to the debate over how India should balance conditions, recent performances and individual matchups when choosing its playing XI.

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Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI
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Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

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Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI
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