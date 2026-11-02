Former India Star Predicts Who Has Better Chance Of Scoring More Centuries Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In IND vs NZ ODI Series

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma vs NZ: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Virat Kohli to have a greater chance of scoring a century than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Pujara explained how their batting positions and roles could influence their chances, while also discussing India’s split squads, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission and his prediction for the five-match contest.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Abhishek Nayar shared their views on India’s preparations for the New Zealand tour. The discussion covered the decision to name two separate ODI squads, the competition between Kohli and Rohit for centuries, and the impact of Jaiswal’s absence from the ODI team.

Cheteshwar Pujara Backs Virat Kohli Over Rohit Sharma For ODI Centuries

Pujara believes Kohli has a slightly better chance of scoring a century during the series, largely because of his position at No. 3 and his ability to anchor an innings.

Explaining the difference between the two senior batters, Pujara said Rohit’s usual responsibility is to provide India with an aggressive start during the powerplay. However, he believes New Zealand’s conditions could bring a change in the opener’s approach.

“The way Rohit bats, he has a role of providing good starts in the powerplay. In New Zealand, maybe that role changes, so he could go for a century,” Pujara said.

He added that Kohli’s position in the middle order gives him a different opportunity to build an innings and reach three figures.

“But for Virat, the chances are slightly higher because he bats at number three. His game is more about playing the anchor role. So, for a batsman coming in at number three, scoring a century in the ODI format becomes a bit easier,” he explained.

Abhishek Nayar Discusses India’s Split ODI Squads

Abhishek Nayar also shared his views on India’s decision to pick separate squads for the ODI series and the subsequent two-Test assignment against New Zealand.

Nayar felt that players featuring in both formats, including KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, could have benefited from an extended period of red-ball preparation ahead of the Test series. He stressed the importance of giving the players sufficient time to prepare for the longer format.

Recalling New Zealand’s previous Test-series victory in India, Nayar said the upcoming contest carries significant importance for Gautam Gambhir and Indian fans.

Abhishek Nayar Explains Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ODI Snub

Nayar also offered a possible explanation for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission from the ODI squad. He suggested that the team management may have communicated that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were likely to open, leaving Jaiswal with limited opportunities in the playing XI.

According to Nayar, the decision could allow Jaiswal to focus on preparing for the Test series by playing Ranji Trophy cricket rather than spending time on the sidelines during the ODIs.

Cheteshwar Pujara Predicts 2-2 Draw

Pujara predicted a closely contested series, backing India to perform well in the first three matches but identifying the final two games as a potential challenge because of the separate squad combinations.

“Two-all. In the first three matches, one team is playing, and then, in the last two matches, another Indian team is going to play. So, I think New Zealand have a slight advantage because you aren’t playing the same team in all five matches,” Pujara said.

He maintained that India could perform strongly in the opening fixtures but expected the latter part of the series to be challenging. Pujara also pointed to the possibility of rain affecting the contest, suggesting that one match could be washed out.