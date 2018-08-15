Former Indian cricket team skipper Ajit Wadekar passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday. Ajit Wadekar had led the Indian cricket to victory in 1971 when the team was touring West Indies and England. Ajit Wadekar was suffering from cancer and had been admitted to Jaslok hospital in Mumbai. The left-handed batsman Wadekar was known for his India’s historic test series win in 1971 against West Indies. “Mr Ajit Wadekar was declared dead on arrival at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre. He had been critically unwell for some time and was seeking treatment for the same,” hospital’s official statement said.
Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar death LIVE updates:
11: 35 pm: “Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.
11:28 pm: Bollywood actor Boman Irani too took to his Twitter account to share the sad news.
11:20 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolence on Ajit Wadekar’s death.