Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies: Indian cricket legend Ajit Wadekar passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday after losing life against Cancer. He has admitted at Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital. Wadekar was known for leading the Indian test team to victory against England in 1971. Following the sudden demise of India cricket legend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior leader and sports personalities shared their condolence on the death of former Indian cricket team captain.

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2018

According to Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre official statement, Ajit Wadekar was declared dead on arrival at Jaslok Hospital. He had been running critically unwell for sometime and was seeking treatment for the same. Apart from senior leaders, cricket legends Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan and others have also shared condolence on the death of Ajit Wadekar.

