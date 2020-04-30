Chuni Goswami had a cardiac arrest and took his last breath in a hospital in Kolkata today at around 5pm, said a family member.

Former Indian football captain and legend Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday, April 30 due to cardiac arrest. He was 82. He was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata. A family member of Goswami confirmed his death to PTI stating that Chuni Goswami suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in the hospital at around 5pm. President Ramnath Kovind, and several other dignitaries extended their condolences to the family on the death of former footballer. “Sad to hear about the passing of Chuni Goswami. In his demise India’s football fans have lost a legend. A versatile sportsman, he was a star in his own right. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” said President.

Goswami had led India in 1962 Asian Games and clinched gold.

He was the most successful Indian football captain having magnificiant records. Under his leadership, India finished runners-up in 1964 Asian Cup.

Goswami played over 50 international matches between 1956 to 1964.

Before dribbling the ball with feet, Goswami played first-class cricket for Bengal. As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a tweet, said BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App