Kyren Lacy, once a rising star at LSU with dreams of the NFL, has died at just 24—his death, a suspected suicide, comes on the eve of a grand jury hearing into a fatal crash that had derailed his career. What was once a story of promise and potential now ends in tragedy and unanswered questions.

Kyren Lacy, a former standout wide receiver for Louisiana State University (LSU), has died at the age of 24. A family member confirmed his passing in Houston to WAFB, and according to reports, Lacy’s death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

His sudden death comes just a day before a scheduled grand jury hearing was to examine his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Louisiana.

Fatal December Crash and Pending Charges

Lacy’s promising path to the NFL was interrupted earlier this year when he was arrested in connection with a deadly car crash on December 17, 2024, near his hometown of Thibodaux, Louisiana. The accident claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall and resulted in serious legal consequences for the young athlete.

Authorities charged Lacy with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving. He surrendered to law enforcement on January 12 and was subsequently released on bond. Despite the gravity of the charges, no formal indictment had been issued. A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence in the case the day after his death.

Lawyer of Kyren Lacy Releases Statement

In the wake of Lacy’s death, his attorney released a lengthy and emotional statement, criticizing the investigation and defending Lacy’s character.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy,” the statement began. “First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace.”

The attorney expressed strong confidence that the upcoming grand jury would have declined to pursue charges, adding “Kyren’s matter was scheduled to be heard before a grand jury tomorrow wherein we were very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges.”

He accused investigators of conducting a prejudiced and overly aggressive investigation, “From the very beginning, this so-called investigation took on the appearance of an overzealous, targeted effort—what can only be described as a witch hunt—fueled by who Kyren was and the public profile he carried.”

The lawyer further criticized the media’s portrayal of Lacy, citing the widespread use of his mugshot rather than a professional photo, and condemned the decision of the NFL to distance itself from Lacy without due process.

“There was never a presumption of innocence… The NFL pulled his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable.”

Calling the case a “gross miscarriage of justice,” the lawyer concluded, “This is far from over. We will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why. Those responsible… must and will be held accountable.”

Kyren Lacy: A Standout Career Cut Short

Despite legal troubles, Lacy remained a celebrated athlete at LSU. In the 2024 season, he led the Tigers in touchdown receptions (9), while finishing second in both total catches (58) and receiving yards (866). His three-season stint at LSU followed a strong start to his college football career at the University of Louisiana.

Across his five-year collegiate career, Lacy totaled 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns, showcasing his talent and resilience. He had been preparing for an NFL future, which now tragically will never materialize.

NFL Community Mourns Death Of Kyren Lacy

Lacy’s death has reverberated through the football world and beyond. Teammates, coaches, fans, and the broader sports community have been left in disbelief at the sudden loss of an athlete who many believed had the skill and heart to succeed at the highest levels.

His life story—from small-town roots in Louisiana to star receiver at a powerhouse football program—was one of determination and rising promise. That narrative has now ended in sorrow, drawing attention to the complex pressures faced by young athletes in the public eye.

Ongoing Investigations and Call for Privacy

While authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances of Lacy’s death, his family has requested privacy as they process their grief.

“We again urge everyone to respect the Lacy family’s privacy and allow them the dignity to mourn the loss of their beloved son,” the lawyer said.

