West Ham United after regaining some lost pace under new boss David Moyes look set to sign former Manchester United star Patrice Evra on a short-term deal which will see him stay at the club till the end of the current season. The club are in pole position to land the French left-back who is a free agent currently. Several reports have suggested his return to the Premier League and a reunion with former manager Moyes. Evra was banned by the UEFA from taking part in any of the European governing body’s competition for seven months after clashing with a Marseille fan.

He saw his contract with Marseille get terminated on mutual consent in November. But despite the ban Evra can take part in the domestic league and has been on a hunt for a club. Among other English clubs interested in the France international are Everton but the player is said to be keen on a move to London. Having played under Moyes at Manchester United during the 2013/14 season, Evra knows the manager well and is reportedly more than happy to see off last few years of his career in the English top flight.

He was sacked by Marseille after clashing with a fan during the club’s Europa League encounter with Vitoria in November last year. Evra alleged the fan had abused him which infuriated him to engage in the tussle. However, despite losing a club, Evra kept training and playing football. His social media posts show him always supporting the game.

Evra played for Manchester United between 2006-2014 after his four years stint with Monaco where he caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson. The French defender formed a formidable partnership at the back with the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand while making 379 appearances for the club across competitions. He won five Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, three League cups, five Community Shields and one FIFA World Cup with United before signing for Juventus in 2014.

Evra went on to win the Serie A twice with Juventus before leaving the club in January 2017 to return to France. He joined Marseille in January 2017 and made 10 appearances for the club before getting sacked in November.