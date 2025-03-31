Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tests Positive For Banned Substance

While Profar expressed a strong desire to return to San Diego, his agent reportedly had limited discussions with the Padres but never received a formal offer.

Jurickson Profar, the former San Diego Padres All-Star outfielder, is reportedly facing a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez. The news comes shortly after the Padres’ impressive season-opening sweep of the Atlanta Braves, raising concerns for the Braves as they may lose their starting left fielder for an extended period.

Profar, who enjoyed a stellar 2024 season with the Padres, recorded a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, and 85 RBIs. His .280/.380/.459 slash line was a key contributor to San Diego’s 94-win season. However, despite his strong performance, Profar became a free agent in the offseason and was unable to reach a deal with the Padres.

While Profar expressed a strong desire to return to San Diego, his agent reportedly had limited discussions with the Padres but never received a formal offer. “I want to be there,” Profar said after the playoffs. “But I can’t just grab a contract and sign it. I have to receive one.”

In late January, Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves, citing ownership issues in San Diego as a reason for his departure. “Obviously the Padres have some issue with the ownership,” Profar mentioned in a video call with Atlanta media. “But [Braves GM] Alex Anthopoulous showed a lot of interest in me, and I loved that. He gave me a lot of confidence to come to a team and perform.”

So far in the 2025 season, Profar has struggled, hitting just .200 with a .450 OPS. The extent of his suspension is still uncertain, with more information expected to be released by Major League Baseball. The Braves, who are already dealing with an early-season setback, now face the possibility of being without their new outfielder for an extended period.

