Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has questioned Saim Ayub’s conduct after the all-rounder appeared to taunt 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the India-Pakistan gold-medal clash. Akmal believes such gestures distract from the spirit of international cricket, particularly when a player should be concentrating on his own performance.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in Saturday’s final to retain the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games. However, the contest also produced an exchange that attracted attention beyond the result, with Ayub’s celebration following Sooryavanshi’s dismissal becoming a talking point.

Kamran Akmal Questions Saim Ayub’s On-Field Behaviour

Speaking on the YouTube programme Game Plan, Akmal expressed disappointment over Ayub’s gesture and suggested that Pakistan’s players should place greater emphasis on their cricket rather than actions designed to attract online attention.

The former Pakistan international pointed out that Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15, was competing at the highest level and deserved to be treated as an international cricketer. He also stressed that Ayub was an experienced enough player to understand the importance of maintaining composure on the field.

Akmal’s criticism came amid a discussion about the celebration, which appeared to involve a cradle-like motion after Ayub removed the young Indian opener. The gesture was interpreted as a reference to Sooryavanshi’s age.

The teenager chose not to respond and walked back towards the dressing room.

Sooryavanshi’s Aggressive Start Ends Against Ayub

Sooryavanshi had given India an early burst of momentum, taking on Pakistan pacer Saad Masood with two sixes in the second over. His brief innings ended at 15 from nine deliveries when he attempted a reverse sweep against Ayub but failed to connect.

Although the dismissal gave Pakistan a moment to celebrate, India recovered through contributions from its middle order.

Abhishek Sharma led the scoring with 61, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51. Shivam Dube added a valuable 27 as India finished with 211/6.

India Hold Nerve To Retain Asian Games Gold

Pakistan mounted a serious challenge in the chase, with Hasan Nawaz producing an impressive 96 and Sahibzada Farhan providing leadership at the top of the order.

The contest remained competitive deep into the innings, but India’s bowlers delivered when the pressure was at its highest. Jasprit Bumrah and Dube played important roles in restricting Pakistan during the closing stages.

India eventually secured a 19-run victory, successfully defending its Asian Games title. While the result confirmed India’s dominance in the final, Ayub’s send-off and Akmal’s subsequent criticism added another layer to an already intense India-Pakistan encounter.