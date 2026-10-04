LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: A former Pakistan star has criticised Saim Ayub over his on-field gesture after dismissing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The incident drew attention during India’s 19-run victory over Pakistan, with the ex-player urging Ayub to focus on his cricket rather than such celebrations.

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 10:10 IST

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has questioned Saim Ayub’s conduct after the all-rounder appeared to taunt 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the India-Pakistan gold-medal clash. Akmal believes such gestures distract from the spirit of international cricket, particularly when a player should be concentrating on his own performance.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in Saturday’s final to retain the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games. However, the contest also produced an exchange that attracted attention beyond the result, with Ayub’s celebration following Sooryavanshi’s dismissal becoming a talking point.

You Might Be Interested In

Kamran Akmal Questions Saim Ayub’s On-Field Behaviour

Speaking on the YouTube programme Game Plan, Akmal expressed disappointment over Ayub’s gesture and suggested that Pakistan’s players should place greater emphasis on their cricket rather than actions designed to attract online attention.

The former Pakistan international pointed out that Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15, was competing at the highest level and deserved to be treated as an international cricketer. He also stressed that Ayub was an experienced enough player to understand the importance of maintaining composure on the field.

Akmal’s criticism came amid a discussion about the celebration, which appeared to involve a cradle-like motion after Ayub removed the young Indian opener. The gesture was interpreted as a reference to Sooryavanshi’s age.

The teenager chose not to respond and walked back towards the dressing room.

Sooryavanshi’s Aggressive Start Ends Against Ayub

Sooryavanshi had given India an early burst of momentum, taking on Pakistan pacer Saad Masood with two sixes in the second over. His brief innings ended at 15 from nine deliveries when he attempted a reverse sweep against Ayub but failed to connect.

Although the dismissal gave Pakistan a moment to celebrate, India recovered through contributions from its middle order.

Abhishek Sharma led the scoring with 61, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51. Shivam Dube added a valuable 27 as India finished with 211/6.

India Hold Nerve To Retain Asian Games Gold

Pakistan mounted a serious challenge in the chase, with Hasan Nawaz producing an impressive 96 and Sahibzada Farhan providing leadership at the top of the order.

The contest remained competitive deep into the innings, but India’s bowlers delivered when the pressure was at its highest. Jasprit Bumrah and Dube played important roles in restricting Pakistan during the closing stages.

India eventually secured a 19-run victory, successfully defending its Asian Games title. While the result confirmed India’s dominance in the final, Ayub’s send-off and Akmal’s subsequent criticism added another layer to an already intense India-Pakistan encounter.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final
Tags: india vs pakistan

RELATED News

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI: Is West Indies’ Successful Run-Chase Of 352 In New Chandigarh Highest Against India In ODIs? Here’s What Records Say

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

LATEST NEWS

‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Soha Ali Khan Birthday: She Was Told Not To Act, Calls Monogamy “Challenging”, Won’t Undergo Surgery — Lesser-Known Stories About The Actor

30 Obscene Videos, Data Of 200 Girls Found On Phones Of Two Men Who Pose As Women, Use Snapchat Ads To Trap Victims

Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted Inside Zirakpur Factory, Forced To Drink Chemical, 5 Men Accused, 3 Arrested

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final
Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final
Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final
Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final
Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

QUICK LINKS