Thursday, March 13, 2025
Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants

Before becoming a professional cricketer, Gibson worked as a pub waitress, a job she admitted she did not enjoy.

Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants

Dani Gibson


Dani Gibson, the 23-year-old England all-rounder, is set to make her debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Eliminator for Gujarat Giants. She replaces West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who has been ruled out due to injury.

Gibson, who started playing cricket at just 13, has risen through the ranks of English domestic cricket. She has played for Gloucestershire and Somerset and was an integral part of London Spirit’s title-winning campaign in The Hundred. In the final, her quick-fire 22 off nine balls played a crucial role in securing victory, earning praise from England captain Heather Knight for her fearless approach.

Rising Talent

A promising talent, Gibson has already featured in England’s T20 World Cup and Ashes squads. She has also played for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League and represents Western Storm in the English domestic circuit. Her stats in The Hundred are impressive, with 20 wickets at an average of 28.35 and 411 runs at a strike rate of 147.31. In international T20Is, she has taken 10 wickets in 18 innings at an economy of 7.36 and has a strike rate of 124.57 with the bat.

Before becoming a professional cricketer, Gibson worked as a pub waitress, a job she admitted she did not enjoy. Now, she is living her dream as a cricketer and idolizes England legend Andrew Flintoff. Her passion for the sport is even inked on her ankles with a tattoo reading, “I don’t like cricket. I love it.”

Apart from cricket, Gibson is also a content creator, regularly sharing vlogs about her journey on YouTube. As she steps onto the field for Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator, fans will be eager to see if she can make an impact and help her team advance further in the tournament.

