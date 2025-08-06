LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was recently spotted at Chiefs training camp wearing team gear, sparking speculation. He has ties to Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo from their Giants days. After a tough 2024 season and being replaced by Pete Carroll, Pierce’s next coaching move remains uncertain.

Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 22:07:41 IST

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made headlines after being seen at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp—wearing full team gear. The unexpected sighting raised eyebrows across the NFL, given the intense rivalry between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Pierce’s Chiefs Visit Sparks Speculation

Pierce was seen in a Chiefs hoodie and shorts, walking alongside Kansas City’s defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The moment was captured by FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and quickly circulated online. While the purpose of his visit remains unclear, it has fueled speculation about potential behind-the-scenes talks or future opportunities.

Past Connection With Steve Spagnuolo

Pierce’s appearance isn’t completely out of the blue. He shares a strong history with Spagnuolo, having played under him during their time with the New York Giants in 2007–08. That partnership included the Giants’ memorable Super Bowl XLII win over the undefeated New England Patriots. This prior relationship could explain Pierce’s presence and warm reception at Chiefs camp.

Coaching Career in Transition

Antonio Pierce rose through the coaching ranks quickly, stepping in as interim head coach of the Raiders in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was fired. He led the team to a respectable 5–4 finish, earning the full-time head coaching job. However, after a disappointing 4–13 season in 2024, the Raiders let him go, replacing him with NFL legend Pete Carroll.

His visit to Kansas City now raises questions about his next move. Whether it’s a friendly stop or the start of a new chapter in his coaching career, his appearance at a rival camp, especially in Chiefs gear, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Raiders and Chiefs’ rivalry remains one of the league’s fiercest. The Chiefs currently lead the all-time series 75-55-2 and defeated Pierce’s Raiders twice last season.

Also Read: Dominik Mysterio Hints at Future Babyface Turn: “It Has to Be Organic”

Tags: Antonio PiercefootballRaiders

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp
Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp
Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp
Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?