Former Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Spotted in Chiefs Gear at Training Camp

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made headlines after being seen at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp—wearing full team gear. The unexpected sighting raised eyebrows across the NFL, given the intense rivalry between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Pierce’s Chiefs Visit Sparks Speculation

Pierce was seen in a Chiefs hoodie and shorts, walking alongside Kansas City’s defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The moment was captured by FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and quickly circulated online. While the purpose of his visit remains unclear, it has fueled speculation about potential behind-the-scenes talks or future opportunities.

Past Connection With Steve Spagnuolo

Pierce’s appearance isn’t completely out of the blue. He shares a strong history with Spagnuolo, having played under him during their time with the New York Giants in 2007–08. That partnership included the Giants’ memorable Super Bowl XLII win over the undefeated New England Patriots. This prior relationship could explain Pierce’s presence and warm reception at Chiefs camp.

Coaching Career in Transition

Antonio Pierce rose through the coaching ranks quickly, stepping in as interim head coach of the Raiders in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was fired. He led the team to a respectable 5–4 finish, earning the full-time head coaching job. However, after a disappointing 4–13 season in 2024, the Raiders let him go, replacing him with NFL legend Pete Carroll.

His visit to Kansas City now raises questions about his next move. Whether it’s a friendly stop or the start of a new chapter in his coaching career, his appearance at a rival camp, especially in Chiefs gear, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Raiders and Chiefs’ rivalry remains one of the league’s fiercest. The Chiefs currently lead the all-time series 75-55-2 and defeated Pierce’s Raiders twice last season.

