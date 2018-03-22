Dinesh Karthik might have had earned accolades with his recent heroics against Bangladesh in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy, but former Indian selector Sandeep Patil believes MS Dhoni will be the right man to guide the team in the 2019 World Cup. Patil also went on to reveal why he had picked Karthik over Dhoni in the 2004 Champions Trophy.

Former Indian cricketer and selector Sandeep Patil hailed Dinesh Karthik’s tremendous efforts with the bat that helped India clinch the Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh. With a splendid last-ball six, Karthik pulled off the unthinkable handing India a nerve-wracking victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, Patil remained confident on the idea of playing Dhoni in the bigger competitions for the massive amount of experience that he brings to the team. According to Patil, Karthik has settled down well in the Indian squad and has improved his game by miles but it will be better for India to have two wicket-keeping batting options at the 2019 World Cup than having Karthik over Dhoni.

Patil also went on to reveal the reason why he picked Dinesh Karthik over MS Dhoni in the 2004 Champions Trophy, delaying the former Indian captain’s debut. Karthik got his India debut much before Dhoni, but it was the latter who made the wicket-keeping spot his own after his heroics with the bat against Pakistan in 2005 where he blasted 148 runs and earned praise from then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. He was promoted as the captain of the team further and won all the major ICC trophies while asserting himself as one of the legends of the game. Meanwhile, for Karthik, the journey remained uneven but he has seen himself emerge into the scene after his recent heroics against Bangladesh in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy.

Patil in 2004, had to decide between Dhoni and Karthik and he went on to pick the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper over one of India’s most successful captains solely on the basis of their performances in the 2004 Zimbabwe tour. “I called Dinesh in the hotel room in Harare that evening and told him: ‘I got a call (from the selectors), and I’ve suggested your name. I wished him all the best. After that, I called Dhoni too to my room and explained to him that why did I suggest Karthik’s name, and not his. I told him that his turn would come too and that he will get his chance. I told him that as a coach, it’s my duty to tell you that the reason being sending Karthik is that he’s scored a hundred, and he was keeping wickets, whereas he hadn’t played. Dhoni came into the limelight after Dinesh left, and we went to Kenya, where he blasted everyone,” said Patil as quoted by TOI.

However, Patil added that Karthik didn’t rise up to the occasion and failed to deliver, diverging from his original style of play. “He was a different Karthik back then. It happens to a lot of players, that when they get a call to play for the Indian team, they suddenly feel that they need to play straight. They tend to forget their original style. They think that this is international cricket…they’re representing India. Karthik cut down his flair, which was his USP and then he went to personal problems which didn’t help,” said Patil.

Dinesh Karthik was at his sublime best as he thrashed Bangladesh’s top bowler Rubel Hossein for 22 runs in the 19th over of the T20I game to bring down the winning equation from 34 required of 12 to 12 required of six balls for India. He then finished the breath-taking encounter with a six to end it in India’s favour. Karthik’s exploits have put Dhoni under the scanner as the latter has not been impressive with the bat in the final stages of the game and seems to have lost his knack of scoring quickly.

However, Patil downplayed the criticism of Dhoni and reckoned that he still has got it in him to represent India on the top level and Karthik’s performance is a good sign for the team as selectors now have a reliable backup option to have in the squad. “Dinesh seems to have settled shown…and he has provided the team management and the selectors a reliable option. The performance in a final will definitely do a lot for Karthik,” said Patil.

“That said, I will still go with Dhoni. Unfortunately, in the ICC events, 17 or 18 players can’t be picked. I want Dhoni to play in 2019 WC, his fitness is fabulous, his exploits have gone down a bit but it happens with every cricketer. The experience he has, he can still deliver under pressure because the pressure during a World Cup is completely different and Dhoni has been,” he added explaining his stand on Dhoni’s inclusion in the World Cup squad.

