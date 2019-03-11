Former Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi says Kohli is visibly rough without Dhoni, captain needs him: Former captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Monday said that skipper Virat Kohli is
is visibly rough without wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. Bedi said that the team was feeling the absence of Dhoni, who has been given rest in the 4th and last match of the ongoing series One-day International against Australia. His comment comes after India lost 4th ODI against Aussies by four wickets in Mohali.
Former left-arm bowler, who claimed 266 wickets in 67 Tests, Dhoni is almost half a captain on the field and all people were thinking why he was rested.
India had made four changes in the squad in yesterday’s match. Dhoni was replaced by Risabh Pant. Commenting on this, Bedi said that he is unhappy with the experimentation as the World Cup is two and a half months away.
